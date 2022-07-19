Massachusetts 1-181st Conducts Coordinated STX and MASCAL Exercise

Photo By Sgt. Bruce Daddis | Massachusetts Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Bruce Daddis | Massachusetts Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 181st Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, perform combat life-saver tasks during a Situational Training eXercise (STX) on July 19, 2022, at the 44th IBCT’s eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Fort Drum, New York. More than 2,500 Soldiers are participating in the training event, which enables brigade combat teams to achieve the trained platoon readiness necessary to deploy, fight, and win. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Bruce Daddis) see less | View Image Page

Fort Drum, New York (July 19, 2022)- As the smoke hit and the sounds of explosions and small-arms fire rang out in front of them, the Soldiers of the Massachusetts Army National Guard’s Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 181st Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, did not hesitate in their movement. First, they had to neutralize the enemy. Then, it was time to perform combat-lifesaver tasks on the wounded, some friendly, some enemy, and extract them from the battlefield.



All the while, evaluators from the First Army’s Division East out of Camp Atterbury, Indiana, followed with clipboards, assessing them in both combat and life-saving skills during on July 19, 2022, at the 44th IBCT’s eXportable Combat Training Capability (XCTC) exercise at Fort Drum, New York. In the field, these training lanes demand higher-level planning, coordination, and execution, especially with multiple locations and units working together to provide real-world combat training. Such collaboration between the battalion, First Army, and Fort Drum’s 10th Mountain Division leadership was paramount to the success of this exercise.



Simultaneously, the combat medics and medical officers from the Headquarters Company of the Massachusetts-based battalion were receiving communications of a mass-casualty event in need of transport from miles across the installation. These communications were a part of their Mass Casualty (MASCAL) training and would be a part of their evaluations on combat-readiness and capabilities.



1st. Lt. Abigail Silbert, a medical officer with the battalion, described the sequence of events:



“On one of our (STX) lanes, our company took fire, our line medics reacted, we dispatched an ambulance to their grid coordinates, and when they got back, we triaged, treated, and evacuated them back to the higher echelon of care.”



Silbert was impressed with the performance of her Soldiers as she identified a litany of the tasks they completed.



“Everyone performed great, the communication was great, we really mastered the closed-loop communication on the treatment tables, medications were being given, blood was hung, and those are all higher-level skills that take a lot of communication being executed,” she said.



Silbert, a neurology nurse at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston, noted that most of her colleagues also save lives in their civilian jobs.



“The skills that they have – I’ll never get bored watching,” she said. “They’re very impressive, leading up to the exercise they taught numerous classes on various sophisticated medications and treatment techniques, and it really paid off and will pay off in the real world.”