Nebraska National Guardsman to compete in 2022 All-Guard Best Warrior Competition

A Nebraska National Guardsman will compete in the 2022 National All-Guard Best Warrior Competition in Tennessee, July 22-29.



Staff Sgt. Bryan Kummer, a construction engineering supervisor with the 1-209th Regimental Training Institute, will represent Nebraska as one of the 14 best National Guard Noncommissioned Officers or Soldiers, from seven regions, competing for the title of “Best Warrior” or NCO of the Year.



The competition will test each Soldier’s mental and physical fitness. Some of the events the competitors will be graded and evaluated on are survival swimming, the Army Combat Fitness Test, and an array of Army warrior tasks.



The winners of this competition will represent the Army National Guard during the Army Best Warrior Competition later this year, where they will compete against representatives from the Army and the Army Reserves.



Kummer joined the Nebraska National Guard in 2015 and aims to make a lasting impact as he continues to serve.



“I want to positively impact the National Guard throughout my career,” said Kummer. “Impacting my Soldiers and creating a better environment that new Soldiers will be proud to join.”



Kummer graduated from Twin River Public School and is working towards obtaining his bachelor’s in emergency management from Bellevue University.