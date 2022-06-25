Leaving a Legacy

By Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexander Timewell

USS Gerald R. Ford Public Affairs





Susan Ford-Bales, the daughter of President Gerald R. Ford and USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) ship sponsor, went underway with the CVN 78 crew during a friends and family day cruise, June 25. While aboard, Ford-Bales held meet and greets with Sailors, families and friends to share stories and discuss what it was like having the USS Gerald R. Ford named after her father.

“My dad was over the moon when he received the news that the Navy’s newest class of aircraft carrier would be named in his honor,” said Ford-Bales. “He retired from the Navy as a Lieutenant Commander and had stated that in his life, he had received countless honors, but none was greater than serving his country from 1942 – 1946.”

Ford served in the Navy during World War II and left the Navy as a Lieutenant Commander after serving on the USS Monterey (CVL 26). He fought in numerous battles in the Pacific theatre and was awarded 11 silver battle stars for his efforts.

Ford-Bales said the ship’s motto, ‘Integrity at the Helm,’ is a perfect fit for her father and the way he lived his life.

“His mother always said, ’tell the truth, work hard and come to dinner on time,’” said Ford-Bales. “He was a boy scout, played football at Michigan, earned a law degree from Yale. To think this all came from a very humble beginning in the Midwest.”

Ford-Bales said having a first-in-class ship named after her father is incredibly meaningful to the Ford family, and that it is thrilling to see all the new technological advancements introduced to our country’s fleet with USS Gerald R. Ford.

“To see all the upgrades the ship has undergone, bringing EMALS (Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System) online and implementing Duel Band Radar, it has all been very exciting,” said Ford-Bales. “We are paving the road forward for future Ford-class carriers to come.”

According to Ford-Bales, her father’s character and values are reflected in the culture of the ship and her father would be the biggest fan if he were still alive.

“I know if my father were here today, he would thank everyone for their service because he understands it,” said Ford-Bales. “This ship is the largest legacy of his life because it will be around for many, many years to come.”

