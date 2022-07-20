Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas National Guardsman to compete in 2022 All-Guard Best Warrior Competition

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Story by Sgt. James Bolen 

    Tennessee National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Spc. Nickalus Johnson, a combat engineer with the Texas National Guard’s 836th Engineer Company, will compete in the 2022 All-Guard Best Warrior Competition held in in Tennessee, July 22-29.

    Johnson earned his spot to compete against the best 14 Guardsmen from seven regions across the country after winning his state and regional competitions earlier this year.

    “I got a lot of experience doing Soldier tasks on things I never would have got the chance to do,” said Johnson.

    The Soldier’s will be tested and evaluated in over 30 events, including a survival swim, day and night land navigation, board interviews, a combat fitness assessment, and an array of Soldier tasks aimed to test the mental and physical strength of each competitor.

    Johnson said he didn’t do much training in preparation for the state and regional competition but with the national competition approaching, he has been training five days a week on various Army tasks.

    The winners of the national competition will represent the Army National Guard during the Army Best Warrior Competition in the fall, which will consist of the top Soldiers from the Army and Army Reserves.

    Johnson is currently attending Texas A&M, studying agricultural leadership and development. He also apart of the school’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program.

