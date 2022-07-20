Texas National Guardsman to compete in 2022 All-Guard Best Warrior Competition

Courtesy Photo | Spc. Nickalus Johnson, a combat engineer with the Texas National Guard’s 836th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Spc. Nickalus Johnson, a combat engineer with the Texas National Guard’s 836th Engineer Company, will compete in the 2022 All-Guard Best Warrior Competition held in in Tennessee, July 22-29. (Photo Illustration by Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Spc. Nickalus Johnson, a combat engineer with the Texas National Guard’s 836th Engineer Company, will compete in the 2022 All-Guard Best Warrior Competition held in in Tennessee, July 22-29.



Johnson earned his spot to compete against the best 14 Guardsmen from seven regions across the country after winning his state and regional competitions earlier this year.



“I got a lot of experience doing Soldier tasks on things I never would have got the chance to do,” said Johnson.



The Soldier’s will be tested and evaluated in over 30 events, including a survival swim, day and night land navigation, board interviews, a combat fitness assessment, and an array of Soldier tasks aimed to test the mental and physical strength of each competitor.



Johnson said he didn’t do much training in preparation for the state and regional competition but with the national competition approaching, he has been training five days a week on various Army tasks.



The winners of the national competition will represent the Army National Guard during the Army Best Warrior Competition in the fall, which will consist of the top Soldiers from the Army and Army Reserves.



Johnson is currently attending Texas A&M, studying agricultural leadership and development. He also apart of the school’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program.