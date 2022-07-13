Tooele Army Depot Builds Bridges of Diversity with Foreign Allies

Tooele, Utah – Visitors from all over the world come to Tooele Army Depot to learn from TEAD’s expert workforce and share insights of their own. The experience enhances ally relationships while diversifying the perspectives of depot personnel.



Brig. Gen. Kang Chang Ho, commanding general, Ammunition Support Command and chief of ordnance, Republic of Korea Army, were among dignitaries who visited TEAD, July 13. Other distinguished visitors included Maj. Kim Hyeok, chief Ammunition Planning Division, Maj. Kim Hyo, chief Ammunition Life Cycle Management Division, and Chief Warrant Officer Five Jang Jeong Hang, foreign affairs coordination officer.



The ROK team made the journey to rural Utah to learn how Team TEAD can efficiently and effectively assist the ROK Army. Kang and the ROKASC commanding staff were eager to see TEAD’s ammunition peculiar equipment and receive recommendations on ammunition-related facilities.



Team TEAD briefed their Korean visitors on TEAD’s mission and provided tours of the demilitarization, manufacturing, and maintenance facilities. Following the tour, Kang presented Col. Eric B. Dennis, commander, Tooele Army Depot, and TEAD directors, with his commander coin.



The 2018 U.S. National Defense Strategy acknowledges the mutual benefits of these relationships, which identifies strengthening traditional alliances and attracting new partners in addition to a more lethal, resilient, and rapidly innovating Joint Force and modernization that will provide the capabilities and agility required to prevail in conflict and preserve peace through strength. To view a summary of the 2018 National Defense Strategy, please visit: https://dod.defense.gov/Portals/1/Documents/pubs/2018-National-Defense-Strategy-Summary.pdf.



Tooele Army Depot was established in 1942 near Tooele City, Utah, as the Tooele Ordnance Depot. TEAD employees are recognized worldwide as ammunition experts and provide support to all four functions of ammunition: production, storage and surveillance, distribution, and demilitarization. The depot specializes in providing services in ammunition equipment prototype design, development, fabrication and fielding while developing innovative APE used for demilitarization, renovation, modification, modernization and maintenance of conventional munitions.



TEAD is a global leader in resources for munitions readiness, reliability, technology advancement and engineering innovation in support of the joint warfighter worldwide

Always at the ready!

