'BRN'ing Through Obstacles

The Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Chamber is one of the most highly anticipated and daunting events of Cadet Summer Training (CST).



Fortunately, the Cadets of 9th Regiment understand that this intimidating training event hardly measures up to obstacles they have already overcome.



“I think, I’ve been through struggles, I’ve been through pain before. What’s different this time? Why am I going to falter and not stand up to the challenge this time when I’ve done it so many times before,” said Cadet Jack Frus, from Arizona State University, regarding his thought process before entering the CBRN chamber.



Frus went on to discuss how facing unnerving obstacles head-on builds character and only adds to the understanding of what an individual is capable of.



“It’s going to end, you’re going to get through it, you just got to keep pushing,” he stated.



Cadet William Moir, from Clemson University, adds to this, expressing that the most frightening aspect of the CBRN chamber is simply the vulnerable nature of the experience.



“A lot of training in ROTC, especially back at school, they’ll throw you into a situation where you’re in charge and you’re not in control of the situation,” he explained.



Moir insisted that the most effective manner of handling such unpleasant circumstances is to approach them with a positive attitude.



“My mindset going in was like, if I’m going to go through this and keep my good attitude, I have to go into it excited for the experience rather than like, dreading it.”



With a similar perspective, Cadet Christopher Dunfee, from The College of New Jersey, explained that there is no reason to fear the chamber when every Cadet in the program has already made the decision to take on a much more significant challenge.



“I would say joining the Army in general has been a very scary experience all the way through.”



Dunfee said that his decision to join the Army is the scariest thing he has ever done, but without a doubt one of the best choices he has ever made.



“For a lot of people, it’s the first time that they’re away from their family like that, away from their friends… and you really have to adapt to that quickly.”



Although away from home, Dunfee explained that once you join the Army, you are never alone in facing obstacles such as the CBRN chamber.



“I’ve met some of the best people who follow the same schedule as me, have the same values, and I just don’t know how else I would’ve found that if it weren’t for ROTC.”



| Article by Julia Galli, CST Public Affairs Office

