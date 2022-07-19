United States Overwhelms Ireland 5-0 at CISM’s World Military Women’s Football Championship

Photo By EJ Hersom | Air Force Capt. Angela Karamanos of the U.S. Armed Forces Women’s Soccer Team scores...... read more read more Photo By EJ Hersom | Air Force Capt. Angela Karamanos of the U.S. Armed Forces Women’s Soccer Team scores the fifth goal for Team USA with a header at the end of the second half against Ireland during the 13th CISM (International Military Sports Council) World Military Women’s Football Championship in Meade, Washington July 19, 2022. (DoD photo by EJ Hersom) see less | View Image Page

The United States trounced Ireland 5-0 during CISM’s World Military Women’s Football Championship in Spokane, Washington, July 19, 2022, the ninth day of the 11-day tournament.



Ireland goalkeeper Lauren Dunne made 12-shot saves in the first half except for one that found the net.



U.S. Army 1st Lt. Haley Roberson scored the first goal 19 minutes in, assisted by Navy Aviation Electrician Jada Sargeant.



The U.S. found the net a lot more in the second half.



Marine Corps 1st Lt. Katie Gernsbacher knocked one into the net in minute 61. Roberson scored her second goal again a minute later.



Army Capt. Kailey Utley scored a goal in minute 78. In minute 90, Air Force Capt. Angela Karamanos found the back of the net to seal the deal.



This was the last U.S. team’s game before the medals match, July 22, in which the U.S. will participate. Besides today’s game, the U.S. team’s record in this championship is:



--U.S. over Belgium 10-0, July 11

--Cameroon over U.S. 2-1, July 13

--U.S. over Germany 2-1, July 15



Other teams competing are Belgium, Cameroon, Canada, France, Germany, Mali, Netherlands and South Korea.



This is the highest total number of nations competing ever, with more nations expected to participate next year and in coming years.