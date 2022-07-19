Fort McCoy’s fiscal year 2020-funded barracks project stands at 95 percent complete

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Construction work is shown July 18, 2022, in the 1600 block of the cantonment area at...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Construction work is shown July 18, 2022, in the 1600 block of the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis., on a second new transient training troops barracks project on the post. The $18.8 million project was awarded to L.S. Black Constructors, which is the contractor who built the first barracks building at Fort McCoy, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy. The new contract was awarded Sept. 29, 2020, and the notice to proceed was issued Oct. 28, 2020. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 780 calendar days. Currently contract completion is scheduled for December 2022. The barracks is different than the traditional barracks located throughout the installation. This new building will be four stories and able to house 400 people in approximately 60,000 square feet. The building is being built with the latest in construction materials and include state-of-the-art physical security and energy-saving measures. The project also is part of the Fort McCoy Master Plan that looks at continuously upgrading the installation’s infrastructure to be prepared for the future. The Army Corps of Engineers is managing the project. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Sixteen and a half months after the construction of a second transient training troops barracks started at Fort McCoy, the Army Corps of Engineers-managed project has reached 95 percent completion.



In a July 15 report, Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Office at Fort McCoy said the construction of a second four-story barracks is 95 percent complete and remains on schedule.



The barracks, funded at $18.8 million in fiscal year (FY) 2020, resembles another barracks that was also built by current contractor L.S. Black Constructors that is adjacent to this project in the 1600 block at Fort McCoy’s cantonment area. The first barracks that was built by the same contractor was turned over to Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Public Works on April 1.



Green said July 15 that current work includes painting, systems work, partition construction, exterior concrete work, exterior grading, interior trim work, and more. The current completion date continues to be set for December 2022, Green wrote in the update.



Large construction projects like this barracks project also contributes to the economic impact of local communities. Fort McCoy Garrison officials said Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year FY 2021 was an estimated $1.93 billion, above the $1.479 billion reported for FY 2020, garrison officials announced.



Also for FY 2021, the economic impact for the fiscal year also included $39.4 million in military construction on post. For FY 2022, that figure should also be similar, officials said.



The Fort McCoy Executive Summary, available on the installation website, www.home.army.mil/mccoy, also shows the installation makes continuous improvements to provide a plethora of training capabilities for service members.



“Throughout the last decade, Fort McCoy experienced unprecedented facility modernization, training area development and expansion, increased training and customer support capability, and improved quality-of-life opportunities,” the summary states. “From unmanned aerial vehicles, to urban training facilities, to live-fire ranges and virtual-training environments, Fort McCoy is prepared to meet the training needs of the Army in the 21st century.”



The summary also states how Fort McCoy provides “full-scale support to its customers at each juncture of its training triad — transient, institutional and exercise. Transient training customers are those who are at the installation for a period of two weeks or less. Transient training is the foundation and building blocks on which individuals and units learn and hone warrior skills.” That is who these barracks will support.



Also, in the overview about the installation in the 2022-23 Fort McCoy Guide, it further details what the post has to offer.



“Fort McCoy’s mission is to strengthen Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, mobilization force generation installation, and strategic support area. As a Total Force Training Center, Fort McCoy’s primary responsibility is to support the training and readiness of military personnel and units of all branches and components of America's armed forces. Fort McCoy is a Mobilization Force Generation Installation prepared to support contingency operations as ordered.



“As a world-class installation, Fort McCoy’s continuing goal is to provide excellent customer service and facilities and to enhance the quality of life for all who train, work, play, or live here,” the overview states. “The Fort McCoy community truly is unique, with active, reserve, and civilian components working together for the betterment of all facets of life at the installation.”



More updates on the FY 2020 barracks project will continue until its completion.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



