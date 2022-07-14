Photo Essay: National Anthem at 2022 Fort McCoy Garrison Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the official party salute as the national anthem is played July 14, 2022,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Members of the official party salute as the national anthem is played July 14, 2022, during the Fort McCoy Garrison Change of Command Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Plaza at the historic Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the ceremony, Col. Stephen T. Messenger became the new commander of Fort McCoy Garrison. Messenger received the garrison flag from Brenda McCullough, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command Directorate-Readiness. Messenger replaces Col. Michael D. Poss who became the garrison commander June 10, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic in a virtual change-of-command ceremony. Poss moves on to serve in a position at the 88th Readiness Division — also at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Members of the official party salute as the national anthem is played July 14, 2022, during the Fort McCoy Garrison Change of Command Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Plaza at the historic Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



During the ceremony, Col. Stephen T. Messenger became the new commander of Fort McCoy Garrison.



Messenger received the garrison flag from Brenda McCullough, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command Directorate-Readiness.



Messenger replaces Col. Michael D. Poss who became the garrison commander June 10, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic in a virtual change-of-command ceremony.



Poss moves on to serve in a position at the 88th Readiness Division — also at Fort McCoy.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



