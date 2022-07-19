CYBER SNAPSHOT: Sgt. Austin Harris

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Military Occupational Specialty: Cyber Operations Specialist ( MOS 17C)

Unit: B Company, 781st Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), Fort George G. Meade, Md.

Duty position: Cyber Operations Specialist

(NOTE: Rank and position are correct as of time of interview)



QUICK SKETCH:

– Earned the title of Honor Graduate for the Tool Developer Qualification Course (TDQC), Cohort 10. TDQC is an 11-month education program taught in partnership with the University of Maryland Baltimore County Training Center that provides students with intermediate-level proficiency in creating programs using the C and Python computer programming languages.

-- 2011 graduate of James I. O’Neill High School, West Point, N.Y.

– Completed Basic Combat Training at Fort Jackson, S.C.

– Graduated from Advanced Individual Training at the Joint Cyber Analysis Course, taught at the Center for Information Warfare Training at Corry Station in Pensacola, Fla. The JCAC is designed to train members of all services to a common joint standard in subjects such as computer fundamentals, programming, forensic methodology and malware analysis.



ON WHY HE CHOSE TO JOIN THE ARMY AND THE ARMY CYBER TEAM:

“I joined the Army primarily because my father was in. Coming from a military family, I had a lot of insight into the opportunities and the proud tradition the Army represents. It was something I was excited to be a part of for myself. I chose a cyber career -- though at the time, it wasn’t cyber, but rather a subset of Military Intelligence -- because I considered myself to be technically inclined and hoped to find a role that I was strong in. I ended up finding a lifelong passion in the field.”



ON WHY HE CHOSE TO ATTEND THE TOOL DEVELOPER QUALIFICATION COURSE:

“I found myself reaching and researching programming more and more in the course of my regular duties and enjoyed it far more than the other work I was doing. I decided that I wanted to pursue the opportunity to develop myself more in that area and do work that I had come to enjoy immensely.”



ON WHAT HE LIKED MOST ABOUT THE TOOL DEVELOPER QUALIFICATION COURSE:

“I loved the depth the course provided. The instructors were all highly skilled and taught not only the ‘how’ of programming but also the mechanics happening underneath. The weekly projects were technically demanding and required a solid understanding of the material rather than surface-level knowledge. It was a rigorous course that challenged me and gave me the depth and breadth of knowledge I would have trouble acquiring anywhere else.”



ON HIS FUTURE GOALS:

“I plan to finish my (Bachelor of Science degree) in Computer Science and work on a (Master of Science degree) in Machine Learning and (Artificial Intelligence). Beyond that, I want to qualify as quickly as possible, so I can start working on Army projects and continue developing myself further as a programmer.”



-----



ABOUT ARMY CYBER COMMAND: United States Army Cyber Command directs and conducts integrated electronic warfare, information and cyberspace operations as authorized, or directed, to ensure freedom of action in and through cyberspace and the information environment, and to deny the same to our adversaries.



ARCYBER on the web: https://www.arcyber.army.mil

ARCYBER on Twitter: https://twitter.com/arcyber

ARCYBER on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/us-army-cyber-command

Army.mil cyber page: https://www.army.mil/armycyber



ABOUT 780TH MI BRIGADE: The 780th Military Intelligence (MI) Brigade (Cyber) conducts cyberspace operations to deliver effects in support of Army and Joint requirements.



780th on the web: http://www.inscom.army.mil/msc/780mib/index.html

780th on Twitter: https://twitter.com/780thC

780th on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/780MIBDE

780th on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/780th-military-intelligence-brigade-cyber/



Interested in the challenge of joining the Army Cyber team? Check out military and civilian cyber career and employment opportunities by clicking on the "Careers" tab at www.arcyber.army.mil



Members of the Army Reserve and Army National Guard in the Signal, Cyber, Military Intelligence, Information Operations, Electronic Warfare, Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations fields interested in tours with Army Cyber Command can get more information at https://www.arcyber.army.mil/Careers/Reserve-Component-Tours-with-Army-Cyber/



Interested in learning more about the Army Cyber Direct Commissioning Program that allows qualified service members and civilians with cyber-related qualifications and/or experience to join the Army’s Cyber Corps with a direct appointment as a commissioned officer? Check out our fact sheet at https://go.usa.gov/xJwXx

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.19.2022 Date Posted: 07.19.2022 13:46 Story ID: 425316 Location: SAN ANTONIO, US Web Views: 27 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CYBER SNAPSHOT: Sgt. Austin Harris, by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.