Talent Management Task Force attends Career Development Symposium

Team members from the Navy’s Talent Management Task Force (TMTF) presented Sailors career enhancing programs during the MyNavy HR Career Management Symposium held July 13 and 14.



This CDS was divided between Naval Station Norfolk and Naval Air Station Oceana, allowing for a wider group of Sailors to attend. Both eNavFit and MyNavy Coaching had booths to provide resources and guidance.



“The Career Development Symposium has been awesome,” said Capt. Benjamin Baran, Performance Evaluation Transformation coordinator. “Sailors have been asking great questions that tell us they have already been using eNavFit. They’re excited about the changes we have been making to how we do fitreps and evals. It’s just been awesome to see that energy.”



Both eNavFit and MyNavy Coaching offered presentations to give a summary of their programs and further information, speaking with Sailors to see what they could do to help.



“Being here with the CDS has been very impactful,” said Master Chief Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Courtney Barber, senior enlisted leader for MyNavy Coaching. “We have been able to share and spread the message of what MyNavy Coaching is about, the leadership skills that we teach, and how to lead the Sailors of today.”



The CDS was a valuable resource to allow the Sailors of the Hampton Roads to Get Real, Get Better through deeper engagement with the TMTF.



“I like to tell people that you can’t lead the Sailors of today and tomorrow with yesterday’s mindset,” said Barber. “We are in a generation where we have to meet them where they’re at, invest in them, bring them in to be a part of our team, and make them feel valuable and worthy, because no one wants to be a part of something if they don’t feel like they’re being valued.”



The Talent Management Task Force, led by Rear Adm. Michael Schwerin, ensures the Navy attracts, develops, trains, and retains top talent. The end state is effective Sailor development to retain the best and fully qualified Sailors employed in the right assignments to maximize the Navy’s warfighting effectiveness.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.18.2022 Date Posted: 07.19.2022 12:19 Story ID: 425307 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Talent Management Task Force attends Career Development Symposium, by PO1 Marcus Meredith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.