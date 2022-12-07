724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron welcomes a new commander

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John M. Barrett, speaks to more than 200 airmen, guardians,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John M. Barrett, speaks to more than 200 airmen, guardians, soldiers, mission partners, and local national distinguished visitors after taking command of the 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron at Nigerien Air Base 201, Niger, July 12, 2022. Barrett assumed command from Lt Col. Christopher Jacobson.(U.S. Air Force courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

NIGERIEN AIR BASE 201, Niger -- The 724th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron (724th EABS) welcomed a new commander, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John M. Barrett, during a change of command ceremony at Nigerien Air Base 201, Niger, July 12.



With more than 200 airmen, guardians, soldiers, mission partners, and local national distinguished visitors present, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Barrett assumed command from Lt. Col. Christopher Jacobson in the ceremony presided over by Col. Kevin Lee, commander of the 409th Air Expeditionary Group.



In his parting words, Jacobson began by thanking the local national distinguished visitors for their attendance and the partnership they shared over the past year. Jacobson stated, “This would not have been possible if you did not welcome myself and the AB-201 team as family in the Agadez community. It was an honor to be a part of this partnership. I look forward to seeing us continue to collaborate on a shared strategy of preventing Violent Extremist Organization’s expansion into Niger.”

Jacobson then shared a message to his team and the Airmen of the 724th EABS.



“It was an honor to represent you as your commander. We achieved our mission to provide secure, reliable, and flexible airpower projection across northwest Africa. Over the last year, I have watched this installation grow and transition from expeditionary to enduring. We are more resilient and capable than ever before. This was achieved through innovation and hard work. Despite being the most austere airbase in Africa, you left it better than you found it.”



After receiving the squadron guidon and taking command, Barrett praised Jacobson and his team for a job well done and shared a charge with the Airmen of the 724th EABS.



“Lt. Col. Jacobson, you are an awesome friend and colleague who has set a high standard over the course of the last year; I look forward to continuing the service of excellence you’ve established with our local Nigerien community here in Agadez but also our mission partners and 724th EABS personnel. It is critical that we continue to main dans la main with our Nigerien partners and combat Violent Extremist Organizations across this region.”