Michigan Army National Guard Soldier uses MOS training to become a successful entrepreneur

Brittni Miller, a struggling college student always had a heart for helping others and endeavored to go to law school to be an attorney.



In 2014, facing critical crossroads in her life she decided the best way to help others and accomplish her goals was to join the Michigan Army National Guard.



Excited about signing up for the Army National Guard and looking to ship out immediately, the only thing left was to choose a military occupational specialty (MOS).



Her recruiter informed her that if she chose 92G as a MOS that she would be able to ship out immediately and would receive a $20K signing bonus.



Enthusiastically, Miller said “let’s do it, but what’s a 92G?” The recruiter replied, “a culinary specialist.” A cook? replied Miller.



Not only did being an Army cook not line up with Miller’s plans for being an attorney or helping others, but it also did not line up with who she was or how she saw herself.



Miller had always shied away from cooking and kitchen duties in her young life, so when the recruiter suggested culinary specialist as her MOS she was not thrilled and reluctant to accept the position but ultimately decided to accept the challenge.



“Surprisingly, I fell in love with it. My desire was to help people which is why I wanted to be an attorney, but I discovered that food and healthy food options were also a way to help people” confessed Miller.



Having no prior cooking skills, Miller credits the Army for teaching her everything she knows about cooking.



Now a Specialist in the Army, Miller uses her MOS culinary skills in the Army and the civilian world to turn comfort foods into healthy, guilt-free food choices for people to enjoy.



During the pandemic Miller used her MOS skills to provide healthy meal prep options for front line workers and decided to further test her culinary skills in the civilian world.



In 2020 on a leap of faith Miller took a chance on herself, quit her full-time job at Rocket Mortgage and opened Nacho Mama’s Tacos food truck full time.



Nacho Mama’s Tacos specializes in turning classic meat tacos into a variety of healthy alternative taco options.



Word of mouth spread quickly of Miller’s delicious and healthy food options leading to over 70 meal prep orders and numerous food truck requests throughout Southeastern Michigan.



Miller credits the Army for giving her the training and skills to “heal others one meal at a time … through tasty, healthy, guilt-free, comfort foods that people can enjoy!”

Nacho Mama’s Tacos is open Monday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and is located in front of Bob’s Classic kicks in midtown Detroit on the corner of Woodward Ave. and Forest next to Wayne State University.



Come see Specialist Brittni Miller of 464 Quartermaster Company, successful Citizen-Soldier of the Michigan Army National Guard showcase her Army MOS skills while enjoying a live DJ, eating good food, and shopping!



You can also follow Specialist Brittni Miller’s success on Instagram @Chefbrittni

