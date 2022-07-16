Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BRP Antonio Luna tests firepower during RIMPAC 2022 live-fire exercise

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Jennifer Martinez and Kenny Turco

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 16, 2022) Philippine Navy frigate BRP Antonio Luna (FF 151) tested its main guns and other batteries in a series of live firing events during the at-sea phase of the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022, July 12 - 16.

    During the Gunnery Exercise (GUNNEX), BRP Antonio Luna tested the accuracy of its main battery OTO Melara 76 mm Super Rapid gun, 30 mmm Aselsan SMASH, and .50-caliber machine gun aiming at targets deployed by Royal Canadian Navy frigate HMCS Winnipeg (FFH 338) while underway.

    Meanwhile, during the Naval Surface Fire Support (NSFS) Rodeo exercise, the 76 mm Super Rapid Gun was again tested by targeting 2D virtual land information. The BRP Antonio Luna and other participants conducted a practice run for gunfire corrections before proceeding with the record firing.

    RIMPAC 2022 helps to gauge and validate the Philippine Navy's capacity to sustain operations overseas and provides resources and an environment that permits international participants to achieve their individual and collective training objectives.
    Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft, more than 30 unmanned systems and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BRP Antonio Luna tests firepower during RIMPAC 2022 live-fire exercise, by PO1 Jennifer Martinez and Kenny Turco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    RIMPAC2022
    BRP Antonio Luna

