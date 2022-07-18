Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st TSC, ARCENT strengthen partnership and cooperation with Jordanian partners

    1st TSC Jordan visit

    Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell, Sr., commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command,...... read more read more

    JORDAN

    07.18.2022

    Story by Sgt. Jimmie Baker 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    JORDAN – Maj. Gen. Michel. M. Russell Sr., commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command and Command Sgt. Maj Albert E. Richardson Jr., senior enlisted advisor, 1st TSC, traveled to Jordan where they met with members of the Royal Jordanian Air Force during a recent visit to the nation.

    The 1st TSC meets with regional partners routinely to improve sustainment interoperability and strengthen partnerships in the region. Conducting theater security cooperation allows the unit to build and maintain key diplomatic and military relationships across the Middle East region, while improving sustainment, and increasing access across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Events like this enhance the professional relationships, training and overall coordination between allies.

    The 1st TSC provides anticipatory, flexible and responsive theater distribution and materiel management to support Army, Joint, Interagency, and multinational forces in order to enable unified land operations in support of combatant command directives.

    The CENTCOM AOR provides key terrain and a dominant position for the U.S. to strategically compete through a range of security cooperation ventures including border security, counter narcotics, counter terrorism, and defense institution building activities that allow the U.S. to maintain its status as the partner of choice in the region.

    Regional partners and allies are foundational to fostering a collective ability between partners and to address challenges presented by strategic competitors in the region.

    Jordan offers a multitude of partnership opportunities for ARCENT which includes a joint training center, the ability to conduct live fire exercises with artillery rounds, and the capacity to enhance joint capabilities with the Jordanian Armed Forces.

    The forces the 1st TSC supports must possess the capabilities to fight integrated with the Joint Force across multiple domains and through contested areas to deter potential adversaries.

    During the visit Maj. Gen. Russell and Command Sgt. Maj Richardson also visited Soldiers deployed to Area Support Group Jordan for a leadership professional development town hall. Richardson emphasized the Army Values and the importance of building strong sergeants because strong sergeants build strong Soldiers, and those Soldiers are from general officer to brand new trainees within the Army.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 07.18.2022 16:03
    Story ID: 425223
    Location: JO
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st TSC, ARCENT strengthen partnership and cooperation with Jordanian partners, by SGT Jimmie Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    1st TSC Jordan visit
    1st TSC Jordan visit
    1st TSC Jordan visit
    1st TSC Jordan visit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st TSC
    MG Michel M. Russell
    CSM Albert E. Richardson
    Jordanian Partners

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT