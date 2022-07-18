1st TSC, ARCENT strengthen partnership and cooperation with Jordanian partners

Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell, Sr., commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell, Sr., commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, meets with leaders from the Royal Jordanian Air Force during a recent visit to Jordan. The 1st TSC actively engages with regional partners to improve sustainment interoperability and strengthen partnerships in the region. see less | View Image Page

JORDAN – Maj. Gen. Michel. M. Russell Sr., commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command and Command Sgt. Maj Albert E. Richardson Jr., senior enlisted advisor, 1st TSC, traveled to Jordan where they met with members of the Royal Jordanian Air Force during a recent visit to the nation.



The 1st TSC meets with regional partners routinely to improve sustainment interoperability and strengthen partnerships in the region. Conducting theater security cooperation allows the unit to build and maintain key diplomatic and military relationships across the Middle East region, while improving sustainment, and increasing access across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Events like this enhance the professional relationships, training and overall coordination between allies.



The 1st TSC provides anticipatory, flexible and responsive theater distribution and materiel management to support Army, Joint, Interagency, and multinational forces in order to enable unified land operations in support of combatant command directives.



The CENTCOM AOR provides key terrain and a dominant position for the U.S. to strategically compete through a range of security cooperation ventures including border security, counter narcotics, counter terrorism, and defense institution building activities that allow the U.S. to maintain its status as the partner of choice in the region.



Regional partners and allies are foundational to fostering a collective ability between partners and to address challenges presented by strategic competitors in the region.



Jordan offers a multitude of partnership opportunities for ARCENT which includes a joint training center, the ability to conduct live fire exercises with artillery rounds, and the capacity to enhance joint capabilities with the Jordanian Armed Forces.



The forces the 1st TSC supports must possess the capabilities to fight integrated with the Joint Force across multiple domains and through contested areas to deter potential adversaries.



During the visit Maj. Gen. Russell and Command Sgt. Maj Richardson also visited Soldiers deployed to Area Support Group Jordan for a leadership professional development town hall. Richardson emphasized the Army Values and the importance of building strong sergeants because strong sergeants build strong Soldiers, and those Soldiers are from general officer to brand new trainees within the Army.