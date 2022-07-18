NEXCOM Gearing Up For Next Phase of Maternity Pilot Program

Courtesy Photo | At month seven of the U.S. Navy’s Maternity Pilot Program (MPP), the Navy Exchange...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | At month seven of the U.S. Navy’s Maternity Pilot Program (MPP), the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is beginning the process of accepting incoming completed uniforms and how it will assess outbound procedures. In preparation of this procedural function, held a wargaming event to ensure a successful transition. NEXCOM is comprised of 16,000 personnel worldwide facilitating seven business lines: NEX retail stores, Navy Lodge Program, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Ships Store Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Uniform Program Management Office and Telecommunications Program Office. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

At month seven of the U.S. Navy’s Maternity Pilot Program (MPP), the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is beginning the process of accepting incoming completed uniforms and how it will assess outbound procedures. As the first MPP participants begin returning their swath of used uniform items, NEXCOM is responsible for determining the items’ continued use and follow-on distribution.



NEXCOM facilitates the management functionality, distribution and tailoring of the MPP uniform inventory, which also includes the administrative tasks of shipping and tracking of the uniform items. The number of current MPP participants is nearly 300, with over 400 expected at year-end. NEXCOM is currently supporting the issuance of U.S. Navy maternity uniforms and as well as U.S. Marine Corps Uniforms for Sailors attached to USMC units.



“NEXCOM is leading the charge, as the U.S. Navy is currently the only military service in full execution of its Maternity Pilot Program, creating the policies and procedures to help better serve our pregnant Shipmates,” said Cmdr. Terri Gabriel, Deputy Commander, Uniform Programs for NEXCOM. “The team is holding steady, and now at seven months in, we stand at the ready to begin accepting completed maternity uniforms for their appraisal and reallocation. At this juncture, the NEXCOM team is undergoing a number of simulations in order to make certain all maternity items are evaluated through a rigorous review process to ensure its fit, form and function before being reissued.”



In preparation of this procedural function, associates from NEXCOM’s headquarters and NCTRF traveled to NEXCOM’s Southeast Distribution Center in Pensacola, Florida, to wargame the evolution to ensure a successful transition. Wargaming event participants collaborated on the best way to process returned MPP uniforms and get them ready for reissue.



Each maternity uniform that is returned following completion of wear will receive a detailed assurance inspection by a NEXCOM subject matter expert based on criteria created by NEXCOM’s Navy Clothing & Textile Research Facility (NCTRF). Once the uniforms pass the initial inspection, the military insignia will be removed and any minor repairs done prior to laundering. Once laundered, the uniforms will undergo a second quality assurance inspection and, if it passes, will be sent to the Southeast Distribution Center to be restocked and ready to be reissued to another MPP participant. If a uniform item does not pass the quality assurance inspection and is not able to be reissued, it will be properly disposed.



In mid-July, NEXCOM hosted representatives from the Navy Uniform Matters Office and the Defense Logistics Agency as well as the Army and Air Force. This event showcased NEXCOM’s current processes and the mechanics of the only ongoing maternity program in the U.S. Armed Forces.



The MPP will continue through Sept. 30, 2026. Questions regarding the MPP application process should be sent to Navy_MPP.fct@navy.mil.



For additional information—



• NAVADMIN 284/21:

https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Portals/55/Messages/NAVADMIN/NAV2021/NAV21284.txt?ver=sEA3nBCRAORY6UVfaR9W8w%3D%3D

• MyNavyHR:

https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/References/US-Navy-Uniforms/Maternity-Pilot-Program/

• MyNavyExchange.com:

https://www.mynavyexchange.com/browse/military/navy/_/N-1244704230

• NEXCOM MPP Measurement Form:

https://www.mynavyexchange.com/assets/Uniforms/MaternityUniformMeasurementSheet(fillable)-ver15.pdf