Second Cavalry Regiment Soldiers win a best squad competition

Photo By Pfc. Joshua Linfoot | The competing squad, assigned to "Iron Troop", 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, are the winners of the V Corps Best Squad Competition during a closing-event ceremony on Grafenwoehr Parade Field, Germany, July 14, 2022. The U.S. Army Soldiers from the "Wolfpack Squadron" demonstrated they are a highly-trained, fit and cohesive team. They will advance as V Corps' representative to the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition in August. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Joshua Linfoot, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – Soldiers from “Iron Troop”, 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment were declared V Corps Best Squad in a ceremony on Grafenwoehr Parade Field, Germany, July 14, 2022. The competition consisted of multiple events designed to test the Soldiers’ ability to work together and overcome challenges as a squad.



The competition included six squads competing in seven events to represent V Corps and 7th Army Training Command, respectively, in the upcoming competition.



The Grafenwoehr terrain proved no match to the Indianapolis-born U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Gregory Hudson. The squad leader of the winning squad for the V Corps Best Squad Competition, shared, “It’s a pretty exciting and new experience; to go through a physically and mentally-challenging event, and to win with my team.”



Shawano, Wisconsin-native, U.S. Army Sgt. Tyler Singletary, also a competitor on the winning squad, said, “We are feeling good, but there’s some things we need to work on to get to the next level.”

Going through the competition, Hudson’s team additionally consisted of Spc. Garrett Headden, Spc. Preston Hatsel and Pfc. Derek Peterson. Peterson, having only enlisted into the Army a year prior to the event, still proved himself to be a competent team member. Hudson expressed the squad’s greatest challenges throughout the competition. “Our challenges were keeping motivation high, pacing and wearing ourselves out. The unknown about what the next event will bring, and what the next day will have.”



Singletary agreed, “The biggest challenge we faced was the unknown. We didn't know the next obstacle we were going to face.”

Although this level of the competition is over, work doesn’t stop for the eight years of service squad leader as he prepares the small squad for the next competition. “I think medical threw us for a loop, so we are going to practice to be better prepared for the next level."



Singletary said the squad will have downtime to utilize the feedback they received following the last competition. The team has access to weapon lanes to train on and his unit's Senior Medic to improve their medical skills. His team intends to use both of these opportunities to ensure they earn as many points as possible by performing tasks correctly consistently.



The squad from the Wolfpack Squadron will compete again against the 7th Army Training Command squad, and others, in the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Squad Competition in August. If victorious within that level competition, the squad will move on to the final competition, the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition.