Fort Hamilton welcomes new garrison commander

Photo By Connie Dillon | Col. Brian Jacobs (center), commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, accepts the...... read more read more Photo By Connie Dillon | Col. Brian Jacobs (center), commander of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton, accepts the garrison guidon from Vincent Grewatz (left), director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command – Training, during a change of command ceremony at the Fort Hamilton Community Club, N.Y., July 12, 2022. Jacobs accepted command from Col. Craig Martin, who held the position for the past two years. (U.S. Army photo by Ephraim Rodriguez) see less | View Image Page

FORT HAMILTON, N.Y. – Fort Hamilton welcomed its new commander during a change of command ceremony at the Community Club here July 12.

Col. Brian A. Jacobs assumed command of the garrison from Col. Craig A. Martin when he accepted the garrison colors from Vincent E. Grewatz, director of Installation Management Command – Training, who officiated the event.

“The change of command is a time honored tradition, and they remind us of what it means to serve our nation,” said Grewatz. “Ceremonies like this are bittersweet, as we formally transfer responsibilities and authorities from one commander to another. Today, we farewell Col. Craig Martin and his family who have led this garrison with resolve, commitment, and compassion for the last two years, and we welcome Col. Brian Jacobs and his family.”

Grewatz called Martin’s leadership here over the past two years capable, motivated, and innovative.

“IMCOM is not for the faint of heart,” Grewatz said. “It can test our mettle, be extremely unpredictable, and it is in fact a team effort and nowhere is that more evident than here at Fort Hamilton. The Army does not train its officers specifically to be a garrison commander, but it does develop leaders who are capable, motivated, and innovative so that they can handle the challenges of command. Col. Craig Martin is this kind of a leader, and it showed.”

According to Grewatz, Martin drove positive change undeterred by forces that threaten mission success, the health of the force, community, resilience, and progress across a whole host of initiatives that have come with the alignment of IMCOM under Army Materiel Command.

“He catalyzed profound changes, improving the quality of life and readiness in the face of constrained resourcing, restricted hiring, supply chain, friction, a worldwide pandemic, resurgent international threat, and a wide range of social issues that threaten our national security,” continued Grewatz. “His greatest legacy is the people and partnerships that he forged over the last two years. Leadership like this deserves our respect.”

Grewatz also highlighted the team effort of the garrison team.

“To the garrison team, you guys are absolutely awesome,” Grewatz said. "You delivery every day. I’m so proud of your commitment and dedication to serve, to enable training, support, protection, taking care of our families, Soldiers, and partnering with the stakeholders and community members. Your accomplishments testify to the hard work, dedication, and sacrifice you make every day to deliver extraordinary services here at Fort Hamilton. Thank you for honoring these two commanders with your presence.”

Martin, who will be transitioning to work with the DoD Defense Coordinating Element for the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Manhattan, thanked the garrison command team, employees, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – North Atlantic Corps Division leadership, along with community partners who helped make his time as a commander a success.

“After I’ve been here for two years, you get to know what the word community means,” said Martin. “How deeply people care for each other here, how passionate they are not only about their community, but this city. There is no doubt that since 9/11, this city has focused on what it means to be a patriot, a citizen, a friend, and they do it well. Brian, you are ready for this. It’s a great assignment and you’re going to have a great time. You have a wonderful team and I wish you the best.”

Grewatz welcomed Jacobs to the Fort Hamilton and IMCOM communities, noting Jacobs’ extensive experience.

“Nothing you’ve done in the past will fully prepare you for the job you’re about to undertake,” Grewatz said. “You’ve distinguished yourself with your integrity, management and organizational skills, your creativity, flexibility, and most importantly, your companion leadership in the way that you care for our Soldiers and their families. Brian please accept my personal welcome to the Fort Hamilton community, the garrison team, IMCOM training, and IMCOM.”

Jacobs comes here from the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., where he served as the human resource manager for the Senior Leader Division of Colonels Management Office.

“To the leaders and partners of the greatest city on earth, I look forward to continuing the cooperative efforts and work that make our communities thriving, safe, and enjoyable places for the great people we are sworn to serve,” said Jacobs. “To the garrison team that’s extremely impressive, I am humbled and honored to serve as our commander. I only hope to add value to the exceptional and unwavering support you already provide to the thousands of service members, retirees, and mission partners that call Fort Hamilton home.”

The ceremony can be viewed at: https://www.facebook.com/USAGFortHamilton/videos/725277528729646/