Photo Essay: McCoy family descendants visit Fort McCoy, Part II

Former Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss and Alan McCoy, grandson of Fort McCoy founder Maj. Gen. Robert Bruce McCoy, have a meeting July 8, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Descendants of Maj. Gen. Robert Bruce McCoy visited the post July 8 to learn more about their family's military history with the installation.

Eight members of the Real McCoy family associated with Maj. Gen. Robert Bruce McCoy for whom Fort McCoy is named came to the installation July 8, 2022, for a special visit.



The entourage of McCoys was led by Maj. Gen. McCoy’s grandson — Alan McCoy of Sparta, Wis. Along with him were three of his daughters, a son, two son in laws, and a daughter in law.



The group visited the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area and the Fort McCoy History Center exclusively to see more about the history of the post as well as what history is available about their family. The group was hosted by Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Michael Poss and the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.



“It’s great to have you here once again Mr. McCoy along with your family,” Poss said during the visit. “It truly is an honor.”



The Fort McCoy History Center is loaded with information about Maj. Gen. McCoy’s career that includes numerous displays, personal artifacts, and more.



Alan McCoy said he was happy he was able to visit the History Center, and more.



“It was very informative,” McCoy said. “(I) did not know that was here like it is. I knew about the outside, but I didn’t know inside the buildings and a little afternoon doesn’t do it justice. There’s so much to see, you know, and I’m really appreciative of the opportunity to come out here today.”



