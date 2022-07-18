NEANG participates in Silver Flag

LINCOLN AIR FORCE BASE, Neb. - Eleven Airmen from the 155th Air Refueling Wing’s force support squadron participated in Silver Flag on June 17-24, 2022, at Dobbins Air Force Base, Ga.



Silver Flag is a training exercise that is a requirement every three years or before a deployment for support personnel.



“It is a mix of classes and hands on training for building tents and running the Single Palletized Expeditionary Kitchen,” said Tech Sgt. Katherine Acton, 155th assistant dining facility manager. “Then we all come together for the Field Training Exercise at the end and apply what we learned.”



Airmen from the 155th ARW participated in classes and the field exercise along side those from active and reserve components.



“There was a mix of active, reserve and guard there in our class, which was good to see how everyone operates,” said Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Gubbels, 155th services flight superintendent. “We broke off into groups like command and control, lodging and food service. I only ended up working with one person from Nebraska, so the training helps you get a different feel.”



The total force environment went smoothly said Acton and that the Nebraska Airmen knew their roles and responsibilities.



“We do such a good job with our Home Station Readiness Training that we already knew the information being taught,” said Acton. “There were people from reserve bases that sat in class learning completely new information for them.”



Gubbels agreed with Acton’s comment about the overall experience at Silver Flag.



“It made me realize how good our home station training is because other people were learning a lot and we already knew the class content,” said Gubbels. “The instructors of our class said we were one of their best classes they’ve had this year.”

