DeCA’s July 18-31 Sales Flyer includes savings related to National Grilling Month, ‘Thrill of the Grill’ summer meat and produce promotion and more

By DeCA’s Marketing Directorate





FORT LEE, Va. – The Defense Commissary Agency’s (DeCA) Sales Flyer for July 18- 31 offers customers opportunities to save even more by purchasing promotional products.



DeCA’s latest sales flyer features savings specific to National Grilling Month and “The Thrill of the Grill” summer meat and produce promotion. Shoppers will also see ongoing opportunities to maximize their benefit through the “Stock Up and Save” sweepstakes offering discounts on several participating brands.



Also featured in the flyer is the “Thinking Outside the Box” (TOTB) recipe for Honey Mustard Glazed Grilled Chicken. Thinking Outside the Box recipes are dietitian-approved and offer quick, healthy and economical solutions for home-cooked meals. Customers can save even more on the items listed on TOTB recipes.



Additionally, the sales flyer has updated Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings and buy one, get one (BOGO) free” deals – and a select group of Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. Many more digital coupons are available through https://shop.commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available for overseas stores. However, overseas customers can also enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for selection and pricing.



Other savings opportunities include the following promotions:



• “The Thrill of the Grill.” Through Sept. 5, commissaries are offering significant savings on select fresh meat, produce and grilling essentials. Plan your next grilling event using the commissaries’ latest Thrill of the Grill Shopping List. You must select a commissary location to view sale pricing. Also save 25-30 percent on fresh beef and pork packages with our Power Box program. CONUS stores, including Alaska and Hawaii, will continue to offer a variety of selections:



o Tailgate Special Power Box offers about 19 pounds of different cuts of beef and pork – 80-81 percent lean ground beef patties, USDA Choice strip loin steaks (NY Strip) and pork baby back ribs (about two slabs). All for $79 – well under $5 per pound. Price is valid July 18-31. Prices may vary by location.

o Economy Power Box offers about 15 pounds of different cuts of beef and pork – 85 percent lean ground beef, boneless center cut pork chops, pork tenderloin, USDA Choice bottom round roast or steaks and USDA Choice top round beef cube steaks

o Healthy Alternative Power Box offers about 16 pounds of different cuts of beef and pork – 93 percent lean ground beef, USDA Choice top round kabobs, USDA Choice top round broil, USDA Choice top round for stir fry, boneless center cut pork chops and Choice top sirloin steak

o Fix it and Forget It Power Box offers about 15 pounds of different cuts of beef – USDA Choice chuck roast, USDA Choice top round stew meat, USDA Choice top round London Broil and 80 percent lean ground beef chili meat



• Thinking Outside the Box. Commissary patrons in 50 stores will have an opportunity to try Thinking Outside the Box’s featured recipe, Honey Mustard Grilled Chicken, from July 18 - 31. A demo table will be set up to hand out samples and provide recipe cards, featuring coupons on the following brand ingredients: Guldens Mustard, Sue Bee Honey and Aunt Sue Honey.



• National Grilling Month. Through July, commissary shoppers will see savings on Hebrew National 100 percent Kosher Beef Hot Dogs. Stores will also see promotional pricing on Conagra Brands: Gulden’s Mustard, Vlasic Pickles, Hunt’s Ketchup and Van Camp’s Pork & Beans.



• General Mills “Back to School/Box Tops for Education.” General Mills is offering customers an opportunity to save money while supporting their local schools through the “Box Tops For Education” (BTFE) promotion. See store displays and high-value coupons for General Mills brands



• Smithfield and Freedom’s Choice Team Up. Smithfield Bacon is on sale. Pair your bacon purchase with Freedom’s Choice Buttermilk Waffles through Aug. 16.



• “Art of the Burger.” Throughout the summer, Heinz is encouraging shoppers to unleash their “inner burger artist’ by treating every burger as a work of art. Shoppers can build their recipes in Heinz’ virtual auction house. At the end of the auction, Heinz will purchase the top burger recipe for a cash prize. See store “Art of the Burger” displays for more contest information and coupons.



• Proctor & Gamble Partners with ProCamps. Through July, P&G will help celebrate military communities by giving back to local service members and their families through their Summer BBQ Celebration. See store displays for high-value coupons.



• “Fire Up the Flavor.” Through Aug. 14, commissary customers can save an additional $3 with coupons when they buy three participating Kingsford Charcoal, Nathan’s Famous Beef Franks and Eckrich Smoked Sausage products. Coupons available while supplies last. Select stores will also offer patrons the opportunity to enter for a chance to win $250, $50 and $25 Commissary Gift Cards.



• Purina Military Cat Club: Through July 31, Purina Military Cat Club members can access high-value coupons and information on other savings opportunities through www.militarycatclub.com and also enter a contest for a chance to win a cat exercise wheel. Commissary customers can always save on their purchase of Purina products like Cat Chow, Fancy Feast, Friskies, Tidy Cats, Pro Plan, Beyond, DentaLife, Kit & Kaboodle, Purina One and Whisker Lickin’s. Go to www.militarycatclub.com for more information on the contest (Please note that this link may not be accessible from government computers).



• Purina Pro Plan Military Pet Club: Through July 31, Purina Pro Plan Military Pet Club can access high-value coupons and information on additional savings opportunities through www.mymilitarysavings.com. Members can also enter a contest to win a pet DNA kit. To enter go to www.militarypetclub.com/contests (Please note that this link may not be accessible from government computers).



Sales flyers offer promotional savings for stateside commissaries on certain fresh produce, meat and many other popular brands across many product categories. Customers overseas are encouraged to check their local stores for discounted pricing specific to their location.

-DeCA-





About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.