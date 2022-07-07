A restored gift to Spangdahlem

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany – The Spangdahlem Heritage Bell is a physical representation of liberty and partnership that can be seen when driving to and from work everyday.



What was originally supposed to be a month-long refurbishment project, evolved into a task that took over five months of brainstorming and manual labor to restore this historic monument.



“The bell signifies the base’s relationship with the local Eifel region,” said Tech. Sgt. Rafael Duralde, 52nd Maintenance Squadron jet engine intermediate maintenance section noncommissioned officer in charge. “It is part German, part American, just like the base, and it is a reminder of the things that make both countries great.”



It is a replica of the Liberty Bell, which is located in Philadelphia, PA.



“People call it the 'Heritage Bell’ but most of us just refer to it as the ‘Liberty Bell’. It’s what it looks like, it represents liberty” said Master Sgt. Sean Donovan, 52nd MXS/propulsion JEIM section chief. “It’s why we don this uniform as well, the people before us and those after us. That’s what it represents to me.”



In July of 1976, the bell was presented to the 52nd Tactical Fighter Wing by members of the local community to celebrate the United States’ Bicentennial.



Despite the exact origin of the bell being unknown, it’s still an important milestone in the legacy that has strengthened the 52nd Fighter Wing’s ’s relationship with our local German hosts.



The importance of this partnership is due to the fact that Germany is one of the United States’ closest allies in Europe. U.S. relations with Germany are based on our close and vital relationship as trading partners, friends, and allies.



The bell stood on base for 34 years, rotting in certain areas and slowly falling into neglect, before undergoing repairs at a local business in Bitburg.



What was previously a bell that had lost its visual appeal due to the gradual fall into disrepair, turned into the refurbished symbol of unity that was presented to the base in 2021 by members of the 52nd MXG.



The restoration of this historic monument took over 500 hours to complete, with the help of 10 volunteers at the 52nd MXS Propulsion Flight and two retired U.S. Air Force members. The project incorporated a sitting area that has patches engraved into a wooden bench, steps, a new plaque and a change of the bell’s orientation.The bell stands on a hill next to building 21, the 52nd Maintenance Group building. A rafter that’s over 200 years old, sourced from a German farm, is one of the many local items that was incorporated into the final renovation.



The Spangdahlem Heritage Bell serves as a great chance for service members to learn more about the history and legacy of Spangdahlem and America.



“I would like people to take a second, look at the bell, look at the rolling hills of the Mosel that are the backdrop, and think about how fortunate we are able to be to work here, and how great it is to have the local support that we enjoy,” said Duralde.

