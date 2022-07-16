Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ESG 7 visits America

    ESG 7 Visits America

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Berlier | SASEBO, Japan (July 15, 2022) Rear Adm. Derek Trinque, commander, Expeditionary Strike...... read more read more

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    07.16.2022

    Courtesy Story

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan - Rear Adm. Derek A. Trinque, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7, visited the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), July 15, 2022.
    While aboard, Trinque met with America’s commanding officer, executive officer and command master chief after brief stops to the ship’s hangar bay, chief’s mess and wardroom. Throughout the visit, he emphasized the importance of maintaining critical warfighting capabilities in an era of strategic competition.
    “You are living our mission as forward-deployed Sailors,” Trinque said in an all-hands address to the crew. “Our mission is complex, and ranges from humanitarian disaster relief to complex combat operations and everything in between, and very few ships can accomplish that wide range of operations with the skill and professionalism of the USS America.”
    The trip marked Trinque’s first visit to the ship since he assumed command of ESG 7 in June 2022.
    America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2022
    Date Posted: 07.16.2022 05:14
    Story ID: 425130
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ESG 7 visits America, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    ESG 7 Visits America
    Rear Admiral Derek Trinque Visits USS America (LHA 6)
    ESG 7 Visits America
    ESG 7 Visits America
    ESG 7 Visits America
    ESG 7 Visits America
    ESG 7 Visits America

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Expeditionary Strike Group 7
    ESG 7
    USS America (LHA 6)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT