ESG 7 visits America

SASEBO, Japan - Rear Adm. Derek A. Trinque, commander, Expeditionary Strike Group 7, visited the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), July 15, 2022.

While aboard, Trinque met with America’s commanding officer, executive officer and command master chief after brief stops to the ship’s hangar bay, chief’s mess and wardroom. Throughout the visit, he emphasized the importance of maintaining critical warfighting capabilities in an era of strategic competition.

“You are living our mission as forward-deployed Sailors,” Trinque said in an all-hands address to the crew. “Our mission is complex, and ranges from humanitarian disaster relief to complex combat operations and everything in between, and very few ships can accomplish that wide range of operations with the skill and professionalism of the USS America.”

The trip marked Trinque’s first visit to the ship since he assumed command of ESG 7 in June 2022.

America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

