17th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts 16th annual Junior Firefighter Camp

The 17th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department hosted 12 participants in this year's junior firefighter camp, July 11-15.



“Junior firefighter camp is a chance for children to see what it's like for a firefighter going through training,” said 17th Civil Engineer Squadron assistant chief of prevention, Billy Clemons. “We want them to feel the experience hands on.”



During the camp students learned first aid, fire extinguisher use, ropes and knots, fire hose evolutions, and more.



Jonathen Prine, a junior firefighter student, said the coolest part was being able to use the firehose to spray a simulated fire.



“The camp focuses on developing teamwork and basic fire safety skills,” said Maj. Joshua Carroll, 17th Civil Engineer Squadron commander. “It ignites the passion for service and gives the students courage to act.”



After the four days of training, students were awarded a certificate, tee shirt, and firefighter badge to recognize what they accomplished throughout the week and congratulate them for their hard work.

