Preserving artifacts from Operations Allies Refuge

Photo By Airman Caleb Parker | U.S. Air Force and U.K. Royal Air Force personnel donate artifacts from Operation...... read more read more Photo By Airman Caleb Parker | U.S. Air Force and U.K. Royal Air Force personnel donate artifacts from Operation Allies Refuge to the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at the Air Force Museum in Dayton, Ohio, July 11, 2022. The airfield signs and other items donated represent a piece of the Airmen's lives during the three and a half weeks in which the United States evacuated more than 120,000 people from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Caleb Parker) see less | View Image Page

Airmen from the 437th Airlift Wing donated artifacts recovered from

Afghanistan during Operation Allies Refuge for historical preservation on July 11, at Dayton, Ohio.



Darrel Lewis, historian for the 437th AW, facilitated the donation of a runway sign from Bagram Airfield,

a runway sign from Kabul, Afghanistan, two panels from the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron

operations building, along with other items related to the campaign to the National Museum of the U.S.

Air Force.



“The airfield sign was a part of the taxiway in Kabul,” said Master Sgt. Scott Salamone, 628th Civil Engineering Squadron first sergeant. “Every Airman involved in the OAR airlift was able to sign it to signify that you were

a part of the historical airlift.”



The airfield signs and other items donated represent a piece of the Airmen’s lives during the three and a

half weeks in which the United States evacuated more than 120,000 people from Afghanistan.



“When you think of artifacts, runway signs are not the first things that come to mind,” said Lewis. “But

for the crews that were working OAR, they probably saw these things more time than you could

imagine. I think they are very important to preserve.”



These items will be kept safe in the museum as a testimony for future generations to understand what

Airmen are capable of accomplishing.



“It means a great deal to have these items donated for all to see,” said Salamone. “Because we

overcame many challenges to save people, to give them a better life… a free life.”