USS Stockdale Returns to Homeport

SAN DIEGO – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106) returned to its homeport of San Diego after successfully completing a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 3rd Fleet and 7th Fleet areas of operations, July 15.



Stockdale departed San Diego in July 2021 and joined Carrier Strike Group (CSG) One to support integrated operations in the Hawaiian Islands operating area with the U.S. Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard as part of the ongoing presence in the Indo-Pacific Region. Stockdale continued into the western Pacific with the CSG demonstrating U.S. commitment to partnerships and alliances in the region.



“I’m humbled to serve alongside a crew that conducts themselves with the utmost professionalism and excellence in everything we do,” said Cmdr. Justin Bummara, the commanding officer aboard Stockdale. “Stockdale’s crew is made up of some of the most resilient Sailors in the Navy. This deployment would not have been as successful as it was without our fortified mentality and dedication to service, as well as support from our loved ones back home. We remain Stockdale Strong and we are proud to Return With Honor.”



During the deployment, Stockdale conducted dual operations and multinational exercises, including maritime security operations, integrated training between surface and air units, long-range maritime strike, anti-submarine warfare, information warfare operations, maritime interdiction operations, personnel recovery, air defense operations, multiple ship navigation and formation maneuvering, and refueling-at-sea operations.



Notable multinational, bilateral, and U.S.-only exercises included Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021 in August, Operation Malabar and Maritime Partnership Exercise 2021 in October, Annual Exercise 2021 in November, and U.S. and Australia’s bilateral exercise in December and Expeditionary Strike Force and dual carrier operations in January 2022.



Stockdale’s sonar dome was damaged while underway, January 21, and repairs were made in Yokosuka, Japan. During this period, the ship was assigned to Task Force 71. After the damage was repaired, Stockdale began its journey home.



USS Stockdale is the 56th Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer and part of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) One, along with sister ships USS O’Kane (DDG 77), USS Mustin (DDG 89), USS Chafee (DDG 90), and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112). To learn more about Stockdale, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/ddg106/

