Hawaii Guardsman to compete in 2022 National All Guard Best Warrior Competition

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. Fred M. Lino Jr., a small arms/artillery repairer with the Hawaii Army National Guard's Echo Troop, Forward Support Company, 29th Brigade Support Battalion, will compete in the 2022 National All Guard Best Warrior Competition July 22-29 held in Tennessee. Lino was named the Hawaii Noncommissioned Officer of the Year earlier this year. (Photo Illustration by Tennessee National Guard Joint Public Affairs Office)

Hawaii Army National Guardsman, Sgt. Fred M. Lino Jr., will compete at the 2022 National All Guard Best Warrior Competition held in Tennessee, July 22-29.



Lino Jr., a small arms/artillery repairer with Hawaii’s Echo Troop, Forward Support Company, 29th Brigade Support Battalion, was named Noncommissioned Officer of the Year for Hawaii and will now compete against seven of the best National Guard NCOs from across seven regions. Seven of the National Guard’s top junior enlisted Soldiers will also be competing during this competition to earn the title of Soldier of the Year or earn a spot on the National Guard’s Best Squad.



“I have learned more about myself throughout the course of these competitions,” said Lino Jr. “I learned that hard work, and the willingness to push through pain will help you achieve so much you never thought was possible.”



The Soldiers and NCOs competing at nationals have already proven the skills by winning their state and regional competition. These are the National Guard’s best; they will be challenged physically and mentally for six days with over 30 graded events they must complete.



“I started training around February of this year,” said Lino Jr. “Most weeks consist of six days of physical training and constantly trying to push myself.”



The winners of this competition will form the National Guard’s best squad and compete at the Army’s Best Squad competition later this year.