Maxwell assumes command of USAMMC-E

Army Medical Materiel Center in Germany welcomes new commander

By Eric Cramer

USAMMC-E Public Affairs

Col. Deon Maxwell assumed command of U.S. Army Medical Materiel Center-Europe in a ceremony July 8 at Panzer Field, Panzer Kaserne, Kaiserslautern Germany.

Master Sgt. Charles Douglas assumed the responsibilities of outgoing Sgt. Maj. Francis Famularcano in the same ceremony.

Col. Tony Nesbitt, commander of Army Medical Logistic Command, presided over the ceremony.

“USAMMC-E over the past two years has been under great, great leadership and guidance with Col. Roach and Sgt. Maj. Famularcano,” Nesbitt said. “And I will tell you that these leaders also had a great organization and team. USAMMC-E has been that organization.”

Nesbitt said the last two years of operations at USAMMC-E have been, “a roller coaster, to say the least.”

“There has been a lot of change, and USAMMC-E met the change, and met it in the middle of a pandemic, leading in protecting the workforce, protecting the organization, and moving the organization – and completing that move in the middle of Army transformation,” Nesbitt said.

Nesbitt added, “Just when we thought we could take a knee …then we had Ukraine and the still ongoing operations throughout the world. I’m absolutely proud of everything they’ve done over the past two years.”

Outgoing commander Roach described the last two years as, “a unicorn, riding Haley’s Comet” because of the rarity of events that occurred.

“I’ve been one of the luckiest commander’s in the Army,” Roach said. “We had to perform under the move from Pirmasens, a pandemic and historic world events. We know that medical personnel in the field can perform miracles using a stick and a cravat – but they do better when they have access to the right supplies. It was unsung heroes sitting among you that provided those supplies. They went over and around every obstacle, exceeding required performance and setting the standard for others to follow. This team can and will handle everything thrown their way.”

Incoming commander Maxwell said to Nesbitt, “I promise I’ll give you all I’ve got.”

He said he would lean on Roach, “As far as I’m concerned, you’re still part of the team,” Maxwell said.

He thanked the members of the command for their support. “I’m very excited to be here. I promise to give you all we have over the coming years. Service for Life – never quit.”

