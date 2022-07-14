10th AAMDC welcomes Brig. Gen. Maurice Barnett as the new Commanding General

SEMBACH, Germany— U.S. Army Brig. Gen Maurice Barnett assumed command of the 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command from Maj. Gen Greg Brady in a ceremony on July 12, 2022 at Sembach Kaserne, Germany.



Service members, family and friends took part in the ceremony to support the new commanding general and to honor the accomplishments of Brady.



Presiding over the ceremony was U.S. Army Gen. Darryl A. Williams, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa. In Williams’ speech, he highlights the accomplishments of 10th AAMDC under the command of Brady.



The 10th AAMDC commanding general is required to perform in four critical roles: as the theater army air and missile defense coordinator, he manages a particularly constrained resource environment with an insatiable requirement for air defense capabilities. As the senior Army air defender in theater, he serves as the proponent for modernization of air and missile defense in support of U.S. Army future requirements. As the deputy area air defense commander, he advises a sister component commander on all matters in air defense operations, planning and coordination. As the commanding general, he leads and manages operations across four garrisons and 10 separate forward-deployed sites.





“In each of these demanding roles, Major General Brady has performed superbly, and the list is just a few of his exceptional achievements,” said Gen. Williams.



Brady led the expansion of the 10 AAMDC headquarters from a colonel command to a general officer command and incorporated a 25 percent increase in staff. Brady also oversaw the activation of 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment and deployed the Army's newest maneuver short range air defense capability, M-SHORAD, a striker-based platform. 10th not only fielded M-SHORAD, but showing off the advanced capability as part of the Army's modernization effort, drove the prototypes over 1000 miles of from Ansbach, Germany all the way to the northern edge of Estonia and conducted a mid-winter live fire and combined arms training exercise on the Gulf of Finland.





“Such a bittersweet honor to be here today,” said Brady. “Bitter, because of how sad I am to leave this team I love so much. Sweet, because of how much this team has accomplished and General Williams just highlighted over the last three years and because of the exciting future I see for this command in the coming years.”





Over the past three years, 10th AAMDC trained Ukrainian Soldiers on radars that they are now using to defend their skies. Last fall, Soldiers of 10 AAMDC supported the movement of 42,000 Afghans in their new journey to freedom and security. This year, both battalions rapidly deployed Patriot and short-range air defense batteries across 5 different NATO countries to assure Allies and deter any potential aggressor in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a flagrant violation of international law.





“Throughout, the Soldiers, sergeants, officers and civilians of this command, displayed professionalism, expertise and commitment to our nation and its values,” said Williams. “Their performance is a testament to the outstanding leadership of Major General Brady.”



Over the past 3 years, readiness and relationships have been the focus for 10th AAMDC.



Readiness can be encapsulated by current operation deployments across NATO's Eastern flank. There are soldiers deployed across six countries deterring aggression against NATO and assuring our Allies and partners of the United States, commitment to defend every inch of alliance territory including the skies.



During Brady’s time in command, 10th AAMDC trained extensively with NATO Allies: a combined live fire in Greece with German air force partners, Sabre Guardian, a combined live fire missile exercise with five air and missile defense platforms shooting over the Black Sea including U.S. Patriot, Romanian Hawk, U.S. Avengers, and Romanian SA-6 SAA just to name a few.



“I said our other focus was relationships. Not only do we maintain them, but we also improve them,” said Brady. “We cherish these relationships, and a lot of our US joint partners are here today.” He also states, “It's been fortunate to build these relationships with you and I know these relationships will stay strong for years to come.”



The Brady family are ready to start their next chapter in Omaha, Nebraska, at the United States Strategic Command.



“We will continue to cherish our memories with all of you and sincerely hope our paths cross again,” said Brady. Please continue to treat everyone with dignity and respect because you know what? When you put people first, winning happens. Shield of victory, stronger together, people first, winning matters.”



The new Commanding General, Brig. Gen Maurice Barnett is from Gary, Indiana and received his commission as a Second Lieutenant in the Air Defense Artillery Corps upon graduation from Indiana University in 1994. At his previous assignment he served a Deputy Commanding Officer for United States Army Cadet Command.



“I'm excited to join this great team, Team 10, and humbled by the leaders with whom I get to serve and ready to hit the ground running,” said Barnett.

