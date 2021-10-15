In light of National Hispanic Heritage Month, Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands celebrated by offering a special menu at the base restaurant Shenanigans and had its Diversity Committee give a presentation in the Wing Room highlighting Hispanic culture on Oct. 13.

The Navy has a commitment to its Sailors and civilian personnel to celebrate the many diverse backgrounds of its community. These unique cultures enhance the values of the Navy itself, allowing its community to broaden their perspectives and in turn become a more integrated force.

The recognition and celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month began in 1968 as a week-long event. The late president Lyndon Baines Johnson signed the Hispanic Heritage Week bill on Sept. 17 of that year to honor and celebrate Hispanic Americans’ culture, history and achievements. It was later extended to cover a 30- day period when the late president Ronald Reagan signed the National Hispanic Heritage Month bill on Aug. 17, 1988 to be celebrated between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15. The significance of having this month-long recognition extended across two months is significant because seven Latin American countries celebrate their independence day during this time. In addition, Columbus Day, or Dia de la Raza, is also celebrated during this time since Christopher Columbus landed in what is now known as the Bahamas on Oct. 12, 1492.

Alejandra Sanchez, the Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) Child Youth Program (CYP) Director at PMRF, was born and raised in Ibagué, Colombia, also known as the country’s musical capital. Sanchez was able to come to the U.S. as part of a work exchange visa agreement with the company she worked for in Colombia in her late twenties. She was the first of her family to move to the U.S. While living in Ohio, she had the opportunity to visit Oahu and felt an immediate connection to Hawai`i.

“I just fell in love with the tropical weather, the mountains and the beautiful ocean,” said Sanchez. “I knew I needed to find a way to get a job in Hawai`i and make O`ahu my second home.”

After a few years, Sanchez was finally able to move to O`ahu and start work with MWR. She decided she wanted to further her education and get a Master’s degree, and found a position at PMRF in the CYP.

“It might not be easy to be away from your roots and assimilate to a new culture,” said Sanchez. “But you will enjoy the journey with time and an open mind.”

Despite the challenges of beginning a new life in a different country, Sanchez’s biggest role models were the women from her family.

“My grandmas, mom and aunts worked hard to support us while I was growing up,” said Sanchez. “All of them inspired me to dream big and pursue my professional goals.”

This year’s theme for National Hispanic Heritage Month is “Esperanza: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage and Hope.” Some of the many ways to celebrate this month is by making an authentic Latin American dish, supporting Hispanic businesses, immersing oneself in Hispanic music and entertainment, visiting a museum highlighting Hispanic culture, becoming more familiar with the Spanish language, educating self on the 21 countries and territories recognized during this time, and much more! Sanchez said she likes to celebrate by dedicating time to making some of her favorite traditional dishes from Colombia to enjoy a piece of home.

“No matter where we are, we are building a community around us,” said Sanchez. “Always be proud of who you are and where your roots came from.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.15.2021 Date Posted: 07.13.2022 Story ID: 424947