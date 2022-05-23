Fire Fighting Survival School

Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF), Barking Sands Fire Department and Kaua`i Fire Department participated in a five-day Fire Fighter Survival School the week of May 16 at PMRF.

This course consists of hands-on evolutions and practical skills meant to elevate a firefighter’s abilities in survivor, search, rescue, and rapid intervention training. Five PMRF firemen and 15 Kaua`i Fire Department firemen attended the training.

“It’s super exciting for us to be here,” said Jeremy Cole, training captain for Kaua`i Fire Department. “These facilities here at PMRF are not something we have available for Kaua`i Fire Department so it’s a great training opportunity for us.”

This survival course focuses on key subjects each day allowing for an in-depth training environment for different skills. Survival training tests a fireman’s ability to save themselves, victims, and/or fellow team members during different scenarios. They are put into different stress situations, often with a visor to block all vision to simulate smoke, and have them work their way through various obstacle courses to practice maneuvers in different types of environments.

"The biggest thing with a training environment is the mentality, especially if everybody is willing to try and fail,” said Cole. “It’s okay to fail here at training as long as we keep trying to get it right because it helps us provide a better service to the community.”

The course tests a fireman’s physical and mental strength. Working through strenuous circumstances with no outside help and problem-solving on the spot are keys to a fireman’s success during a real-world scenario.

“The training has gone excellent,” said Mike Snodgrass, lead instructor for Fire Fighter Survival School. “Both Kaua`i Fire Department and PMRF Fire Department are extremely competent and confident in their skills. It makes our class easy because we don’t have to linger on the basics.”

This is the first training exercise the Fire Fighter Survival School has done at PMRF. The students will be able to bring these skills back to their home station to train the rest of their team members at the completion of the course.

“Both fire departments attack the practical labs with skillfulness and confidence,” said Snodgrass. “I would like to see a long lasting relationship between our school, PMRF, and Kaua`i Fire Department.”

