WBAMC Introduces Automation Pharmacy

Photo By Vincent Byrd | The official party gets ready to cut the ribbon at the William Beaumont Army Medical Center Script Center ceremony on July 12, 2022. This new kiosk system is the first of its kind to be used by the Fort Bliss community.

William Beaumont Army Medical Center debuted its brand-new Script Center at Fort Bliss, Freedom Crossing (PX), on July 12, 2022.



The Script Center is like a vending machine or a self-service locker. This new technology makes it possible to get medications quickly and safely. It is easy and convenient to sign up. Once registered, beneficiaries can pick up prescriptions at their convenience. Each kiosk or locker system can hold hundreds of pills, except refrigerated medications.



“An advantage of Script Centers is that beneficiaries may pick up their prescription after pharmacies and clinics have closed. In lieu of the kiosk, refill medications including those that are refrigerated or restricted drugs will continue to be picked up at a pharmacy window,” said Maj. Justin Nevins, WBAMC Pharmacy Officer in Charge.



Beneficiaries may receive prescription refills through the Script Center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., five days per week, within PX operating hours. According to the Military Health System, patients’ demand for pharmacy automation was overwhelmingly high. This choice provides patients convenience in all aspects of healthcare.



“After creating an account, the kiosk will need your fingerprint, ID card, or password together with a four-digit PIN to unlock and retrieve your meds. The last step is to submit a prescription number from the most recent month. This will authenticate your account and connect it to the electronic health system,” said Nevins.



Beneficiaries have access to the kiosk’s touch screen, which allows them to set up an account and renew prescriptions for members of their families.



“William Beaumont has advanced our mission to provide the best pharmacy experience across the entire Military Health System. Our patients can now pick up medication refills after hours on weekends and holidays. It also means faster service, more access to pharmaceuticals, less crowded, and, most importantly, shorter wait times for our beneficiaries,” said Col. Brett Venable, El Paso market director and commander of WBAMC.



“A third of our beneficiaries on any given day are just here to pick up refills that they ordered in advance. Even with the deployment of MHS Genesis, our wait times are less than 15 minutes at all pharmacies, despite a significant reduction in wait times. The kiosk allows recipients to save time. You just use your fingerprint and PIN to check in and get your medication. There is no congestion in the lobby and no line,” said Nevins.