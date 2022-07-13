Winn professional shares insight, Iron Major Week experience

Photo By Gustave Rehnstrom | Bradley A. Singer, a licensed clinical social worker with the Medical Department...... read more read more Photo By Gustave Rehnstrom | Bradley A. Singer, a licensed clinical social worker with the Medical Department Activity-Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield Embedded Behavioral Health serving with 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, recently participated in the Army Medical Department Iron Major class and shared some insight from that experience. see less | View Image Page

Celebrated coach Phil Jackson said “The strength of the team is each individual member. The strength of each member is the team.”



Bradley A. Singer, a licensed clinical social worker with the Medical Department Activity-Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield Embedded Behavioral Health serving with 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, embodies that philosophy.



He recently participated in the Army Medical Department Iron Major class and shared some insight from that experience.



The Iron Major program identifies Army Medical Department civilian and military leaders – usually promotable captains, majors or the civilian equivalent, from the various core medical fields to help garner insight into future initiatives associated with Army medicine.



“Strategic Planning on a modern day battlefield was the theme for the week,” Singer said. Adding the class brought together about 60 people from various career fields ranging from dermatology to Veterinary services; who could contribute their individual perspective to the larger team mission.



He explained the class expanded his boundaries – just as many other professional development courses do; relating it to the Army’s Civilian Education System; which familiarizes new Civilians to military life.



Those opportunities helped him grow to support Soldiers and Families.

Twenty years ago, Singer worked in Illinois, in emergency rooms and trauma centers. After Sept. 11, 2001. His focus shifted; becoming the first social worker to embed with 5-7 Cavalry, 1st ABCT.



Over time, he also became embedded in his community.



“You are more than your job,” Singer said. “We all work long hours; but I feel sometimes you need to get out of your comfort zone to grow.”



Singer said his experience led him to understand the importance of staying engaged – at work or at home. At home, he often volunteers time as a soccer coach with a local home school athletic association or doing media broadcasting with a local roller hockey league.



Singer said, whether profession or community, people should look for opportunities to grow.



Individuals who are interested in the Iron Major Week, who are in medical fields, captain promotable to major or who are DA/DoD Civilians equivalent, can speak to their supervisors. Additional Civilian Corps medical training opportunities can be found online at https://ameddciviliancorps.amedd.army.mil/.