Photo Essay: July 2022 training ops at Fort McCoy, Part I

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Service members drive Joint-Light Tactical Vehicles on the cantonment area July 8,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Service members drive Joint-Light Tactical Vehicles on the cantonment area July 8, 2022, during training operations at Fort McCoy, Wis. During July 2022, like other months of the year, thousands of troops held training at Fort McCoy in a variety of types of training operations for active- and reserve-component forces. Fort McCoy's motto is to by the "Total Force Training Center." (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Service members drive Joint-Light Tactical Vehicles on the cantonment area July 8, 2022, during training operations at Fort McCoy, Wis.



During July 2022, like other months of the year, thousands of troops held training at Fort McCoy in a variety of types of training operations for active- and reserve-component forces.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.