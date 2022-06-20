U.S. Navy and NSIN Present Challenge Solicitation for Autonomous Inspection Technologies

Photo By Sarah MacMillan | NAVFAC EXWC, in partnership with NSWC PHD, NUWC KPT and the NSIN, release the...... read more read more Photo By Sarah MacMillan | NAVFAC EXWC, in partnership with NSWC PHD, NUWC KPT and the NSIN, release the solicitation for U.S owned and operated start-ups, early-stage ventures, and non-traditional defense contractors to compete in a 3-month innovation challenge and demonstration day focusing on improving naval tank inspection technologies. see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC), Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division (NSWC PHD), Naval Undersea Warfare Center Keyport Division (NUWC KPT), NavalX, and the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) release the solicitation for a pitch challenge and demonstration days aimed to identify platforms that support the U.S. Navy’s ongoing investment in naval tank inspection technologies.



The Navy continues to finance research and development initiatives to lower military operation sustainment costs. Today, aging infrastructure for land-based bulk water and fuel storage, in addition to the complexity of shipboard tanks and voids present a challenge for the Navy. On average, roughly $8 billion annually is spent for combating corrosion on naval ships, aircrafts, and other military-owned vehicles. By lowering the corrosion repair costs, revenue will become available for naval research and development to shift its focus from sustainment to warfighting priorities.



Researchers and inventors of U.S. owned and operated start-ups, early-stage ventures, and non-traditional defense contractors, are encouraged to apply.



Finalist participants will benefit from nearly $500k in awards; the first place recipient will receive $200k, the second place recipient will receive $50k, and all other finalists will receive $10k in travel costs reimbursement. Participants will also be exposed to leaders across all armed forces who are responsible for the development and deployment of tank inspection technologies. There will also be potential for follow-on opportunities with defense industry partners through Other Transaction Agreements and Cooperative Research and Development Agreements, among others.



Event Timeline:

• June 20, 2022: Solicitation Release

• July 13, 2022: “Ask Me Anything” Session

• August 1, 2022: Solicitation Closes & Down-Selection Begins

• August 8, 2022: Down-Selection Ends & Finalists Announced

• Week of August 8, 2022: Final Rehearsals

• Week of August 15, 2022: Pitch Days Execution

• Week of September 26, 2022: Demo Days Execution



Judging criteria will be based on four major areas, including: technical, team, commercialization, and quality of pitch.



Interested applicants can view the problem statements, and apply here: https://www.nsin.mil/events/2022-08-01-starts-naval-tank-inspection/



Comments or questions can be directed here: challenge@fathomwerx.com .



The initial application deadline is on August 1, 2022.



About Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC):

NAVFAC EXWC is a command of more than 1,100 dedicated federal employees, contractors, and military personnel who provide research, development, testing and evaluation, and in-service engineering to deliver specialized facility and expeditionary solutions to the American warfighter. For more news from NAVFAC EXWC, please visit https://www.navfac.navy.mil/ or visit us on Facebook @navfacexwc