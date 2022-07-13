Friesen takes command of 380th EMDS Phantom Medics

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi | Col. Stacey G. Friesen, the new commander of the 380th Expeditionary Medical Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi | Col. Stacey G. Friesen, the new commander of the 380th Expeditionary Medical Squadron and surgeon general of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, receives the guidon from Brig. Gen. David R. Lopez, the commander of the 380th AEW, during a squadron activation and assumption of command ceremony July 11, 2022, at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. Friesen is a graduate student of the National War College, and previously served as the Executive Officer to the Air Force Surgeon General at the Pentagon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi) see less | View Image Page

Col. Stacey G. Friesen, the new commander of the 380th Expeditionary Medical Squadron, took command July 11, 2022, at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates. The occasion was marked by the official activation of the 380th EMDS and the assumption of command ceremony.



The activation of the 380th EMDS comes nearly seven weeks after the 380th Expeditionary Medical Group was inactivated on June 1, 2022, when its previous lead Phantom Medic, Col. Brian Neese relinquished command. The 380th EMDG had been active for nearly 20 years.



Friesen first joined the Air Force as an enlisted dental technician, before commissioning as an officer in the Nurse Corps in 2000. Friesen graduated from the National War College at the graduate level, just before her assignment to ADAB. Previously, she served as the executive officer to the Air Force Surgeon General, Headquarters Air Force, Washington D.C. During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, she helped to shape the Air Force’s response, by leading HAF/SG administrative capabilities for 233 members in 66 geographically separated units spanning four continents, while guiding approximately 3.5 thousand combined tasks for the Department of Defense, Congress and for the President of the United States.



“We definitely hit the lottery with Col. Friesen,” said Brig. Gen. David Lopez, the commander of the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing. "She is an incredible Airman with an impressive resume and record of success over her career in the Air Force."



Friesen said that it is an honor to stand up the 380th EMDS.



“Confronting new and emerging threats will require physically and mentally resilient, multi-capable Airmen, and I am confident that the 380th, and the Phantom Medics in particular, are up to the task,” said Friesen. “I look forward to diving into the mission of the 380th AEW and helping to navigate the changes and transform the challenges into successes.”



The 380th EMDS vision is to develop a world-class, Trusted Care organization that is agile in its employment, responsive to contingencies and integrated with its host nation partners.