South Korea Shuts Out Canada 6-0 at CISM’s World Military Women’s Football Championship

JULY 12, 2022 | BY DAVID VERGUN, DOD NEWS



Team South Korea beat the Team Canada 6-0 during CISM’s World Military Women’s Football Championship in Spokane, Washington, July 12, 2022, the second day of the 11-day tournament.



For the first 42 minutes, the Koreans kept the Canadian goalie and defenders busy batting away 10 goal attempts. No shots were made by the Canadians. Also, the Canadians seemed to have a hard time anticipating passes.



The Koreans may have had an advantage in that they had been practicing regularly for the last year, while team Canada was just formed in March.

Finally, the Canadian defense collapsed.



At 42 minutes Korea’s Yena Park, midfielder #12, scored a goal.



At 44 minutes Korea’s Jeongmin Lee, forward #13, scored a goal.



At 45 minutes Korea’s Hah Nul Kwon, midfielder #8 scored a goal just seconds before half-time.

At half time the score was 3-0 and shots 13-0.



Canada made three substitutions at the half with Korea making none.



In the second half, Hah Nul Kwon scored at 60 minutes for Korea.



A minute later, Yena Park scored.



At 63 minutes, Korea’s Seo Young Yang, forward #17, scored.



At 75 minutes, a shot into the net by Korea was invalidated due to an offside call.



At the end of the second half, South Korea had 27 shots to Canada’s none.



Korea retained possession about 80% of the time.



Team Korea’s manager, Lee Miyeon, said that while she’s happy the team won, there’s room for improvement, such as better teamwork in forward movements and final strikes.



Miyeon commented on the lack of scoring for the first 42 minutes of the game. She said the coach swapped a lot of positions around that time and made other tactical decisions that caused the goals to pile up.



Temperature was a sizzling 95F and the turf was baking at 113F. With that in mind, both teams were given hydration breaks midway between each half.



Canada plays the Netherlands next on July 14 and South Korea will go up against Mali the same day.



Other teams competing are United States, Belgium, Cameroon, France, Germany, Ireland, Mali and Netherlands.

