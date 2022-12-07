Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rear Adm. Matthew Case visits Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River

    Rear Adm. Matthew Case visits Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River

    Photo By Kathy Hieatt | Rear Adm. Matthew Case, Commander of Navy Medical Forces Atlantic and Director of the...... read more read more

    PATUXENT RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2022

    Story by Kathy Hieatt 

    Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, Maryland

    Rear Adm. Matthew Case, Commander of Navy Medical Forces Atlantic and Director of the Defense Health Agency Tidewater Market, visited Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, to tour the facility, meet with staff and attend the frocking ceremony for two of the command's newly promoted petty officers. He presented special command coins to four sailors and met with leadership, including Capt. David Thomas, Commanding Officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Patuxent River, which operates the Patuxent River clinic and three branch clinics.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 17:12
    Story ID: 424829
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rear Adm. Matthew Case visits Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River, by Kathy Hieatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Rear Adm. Matthew Case visits Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River
    Rear Adm. Matthew Cases visits Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River
    Rear Adm. Matthew Case visits Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River
    Rear Adm. Matthew Case visits Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River
    Rear Adm. Matthew Case visits Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River
    Rear Adm. Matthew Case visits Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River
    Rear Adm. Matthew Case visits Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT