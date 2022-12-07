Rear Adm. Matthew Case visits Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River

Rear Adm. Matthew Case, Commander of Navy Medical Forces Atlantic and Director of the Defense Health Agency Tidewater Market, visited Naval Health Clinic Patuxent River on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, to tour the facility, meet with staff and attend the frocking ceremony for two of the command's newly promoted petty officers. He presented special command coins to four sailors and met with leadership, including Capt. David Thomas, Commanding Officer of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Patuxent River, which operates the Patuxent River clinic and three branch clinics.
07.12.2022
07.12.2022
424829
PATUXENT RIVER, MD, US
2
0
