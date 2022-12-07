Fort Hood Soldiers Save Trooper’s Life

FORT HOOD, TX – Three Soldiers are being hailed as heroes for providing immediate aid and saving the life of a Trooper in distress while running along Legends Way at Fort Hood, Texas, July 11.

Cpt. Aaron Mills, commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 4th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, Sgt. Maj. Rocio Picazarri, 1st Medical Brigade operations sergeant major, and Staff Sgt. Justin Schaffer, 1st Medical Brigade schools non-commissioned officer, executed on the spot cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to a Trooper in distress.

Mills, Picazarri, and Schaffer were running along Legends Way when they noticed a fallen Trooper on the side of the road. Upon approach they realized the Trooper was unresponsive with no pulse.

“We were told he had been unconscious for some time,” said Picazarri. “We immediately began to perform CPR while informing the surrounding Troopers to call 911, and the quick response time is really what helped the situation.”

After several minutes of the three Troopers performing CPR the Fire Chief arrived at the scene.

“Finally the Fire Chief arrived at the scene,” said Picazarri. “The fire chief checked for a pulse and this time there was a pulse.”

After briefing the first responders on what had happened the Trooper was loaded into the ambulance and transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.

“Today we are recognizing leaders for taking action,” said Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson, 1st Cavalry Division commanding general. “This morning that is exactly what happened, and these three leaders saved a life.”

The Soldiers were presented with an impact Meritorious Service Medal (MSM) for their ability to take action and apply training to save a Trooper’s life when called upon by the 1CD commanding general.

“The Trooper is extremely lucky to be alive,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Shade S. Munday, 1CD command sergeant major. “Leaders take action, and that’s exactly what these Soldiers did to save the Trooper’s life.”

The Trooper is now awake and responsive thanks to 1CD Troopers who were prepared when the situation called upon them.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.12.2022 Date Posted: 07.12.2022 12:07 Story ID: 424798 Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Hood Soldiers Save Trooper’s Life, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.