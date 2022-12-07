Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Hood Soldiers Save Trooper’s Life

    Fort Hood Soldiers Save Trooper’s Life

    Photo By Spc. Cheyne Hanoski | Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson, 1st Cavalry Division commanding general, recognizes...... read more read more

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2022

    Story by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    FORT HOOD, TX – Three Soldiers are being hailed as heroes for providing immediate aid and saving the life of a Trooper in distress while running along Legends Way at Fort Hood, Texas, July 11.
    Cpt. Aaron Mills, commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 4th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, Sgt. Maj. Rocio Picazarri, 1st Medical Brigade operations sergeant major, and Staff Sgt. Justin Schaffer, 1st Medical Brigade schools non-commissioned officer, executed on the spot cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to a Trooper in distress.
    Mills, Picazarri, and Schaffer were running along Legends Way when they noticed a fallen Trooper on the side of the road. Upon approach they realized the Trooper was unresponsive with no pulse.
    “We were told he had been unconscious for some time,” said Picazarri. “We immediately began to perform CPR while informing the surrounding Troopers to call 911, and the quick response time is really what helped the situation.”
    After several minutes of the three Troopers performing CPR the Fire Chief arrived at the scene.
    “Finally the Fire Chief arrived at the scene,” said Picazarri. “The fire chief checked for a pulse and this time there was a pulse.”
    After briefing the first responders on what had happened the Trooper was loaded into the ambulance and transported to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.
    “Today we are recognizing leaders for taking action,” said Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson, 1st Cavalry Division commanding general. “This morning that is exactly what happened, and these three leaders saved a life.”
    The Soldiers were presented with an impact Meritorious Service Medal (MSM) for their ability to take action and apply training to save a Trooper’s life when called upon by the 1CD commanding general.
    “The Trooper is extremely lucky to be alive,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Shade S. Munday, 1CD command sergeant major. “Leaders take action, and that’s exactly what these Soldiers did to save the Trooper’s life.”
    The Trooper is now awake and responsive thanks to 1CD Troopers who were prepared when the situation called upon them.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 12:07
    Story ID: 424798
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hood Soldiers Save Trooper’s Life, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fort Hood Soldiers Save Trooper’s Life
    Fort Hood Soldiers Save Trooper’s Life
    Fort Hood Soldiers Save Trooper’s Life

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #FortHood #Hero #1stCav

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT