    New flight milestone in Hexa testing

    New Hexa flight

    Photo By Samuel King Jr. | The Hexa, an electric, vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, hovers in the air during...... read more read more

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2022

    Story by Samuel King Jr.    

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The Lift Hexa, an electric, vertical takeoff and landing aircraft, completed its first test flight at Duke Field July 6.

    The unmanned aircraft, piloted via remote control, used 18 motors and propellers to fly for approximately 10 minutes and reach a height of about 50 feet.

    This test was an important first step towards the incorporating the Hexa into operations at a controlled, military airfield. Duke Field is an auxiliary field located North of Eglin’s main base. This flight was completed by Hexa 09, one of two aircraft stationed here. Hexa 05 was used for the first test flight here in April.

    The 413th Flight Test Squadron, the Air Forces’ rotary wing developmental test experts, has partnered with AFWERX’s Agility Prime to advance eVTOL test and experimentation. The unit, located at Duke Field, provides the coordination, logistics and support for the Lift team’s developmental ground and flight-testing operations.

    “This is an opportunity to leverage some of the unit’s expertise with rotary aircraft and apply it to this new field of electric propulsion aircraft,” said Maj. Riley Livermore, 413th FLTS Futures Flight commander. “This flight was an important step in advancing the testing forward.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 11:22
    Story ID: 424793
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New flight milestone in Hexa testing, by Samuel King Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

