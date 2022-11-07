Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Germany Beats Ireland 3-0 in CISM World Military Women’s Football Championship

    220711-D-DB155-016

    Photo By EJ Hersom | Ireland’s Lt. Angela McGuigan, right, kicks a ball past Germany’s OR-5 Alexandra...... read more read more

    SPOKANE, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2022

    Story by David Vergun   

    U.S. Armed Forces Sports

    The German team beat the Irish team 3-0 during CISM’s World Military Women’s Football Championship in Spokane, Washington, July 11, 2022, the first day of the 11-day tournament.

    Sonja Bartoschek scored the first goal at 8 minutes, assisted by Jill Ludwig.

    In the second half, Bartoschek scored another goal at 49 minutes.

    Eileen Schultz scored a goal at 73 minutes, assisted by Bartoschek.

    After the game, German coach Kerstin Stegemann said that the first game is the most difficult because her team had never seen Ireland play.

    However, she said, “we were a better and stronger team but Ireland fought hard.”

    She added: “We didn’t play as good as we could have.”

    The team will watch the tapes and try to perfect their game for matches in the coming days, she said.

    Other teams competing are United States, Belgium, Cameroon, Canada, France, Mali, Netherlands and South Korea.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.12.2022 13:16
    Story ID: 424786
    Location: SPOKANE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Germany Beats Ireland 3-0 in CISM World Military Women’s Football Championship, by David Vergun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    220711-D-DB155-016

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #CISM #ArmedForcesSports #Soccer #USSoccer #sports 2022WFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT