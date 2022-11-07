The German team beat the Irish team 3-0 during CISM’s World Military Women’s Football Championship in Spokane, Washington, July 11, 2022, the first day of the 11-day tournament.



Sonja Bartoschek scored the first goal at 8 minutes, assisted by Jill Ludwig.



In the second half, Bartoschek scored another goal at 49 minutes.



Eileen Schultz scored a goal at 73 minutes, assisted by Bartoschek.



After the game, German coach Kerstin Stegemann said that the first game is the most difficult because her team had never seen Ireland play.



However, she said, “we were a better and stronger team but Ireland fought hard.”



She added: “We didn’t play as good as we could have.”



The team will watch the tapes and try to perfect their game for matches in the coming days, she said.



Other teams competing are United States, Belgium, Cameroon, Canada, France, Mali, Netherlands and South Korea.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2022 Date Posted: 07.12.2022 13:16 Story ID: 424786 Location: SPOKANE, WA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Germany Beats Ireland 3-0 in CISM World Military Women’s Football Championship, by David Vergun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.