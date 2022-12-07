Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Africa Command Special Operations Forces host medical civic action program in Ghana during African Lion

    U.S. and Ghana Civil Affairs: MEDCAP in Tamale

    GHANA

    07.12.2022

    Tamale, Ghana -- U.S. Army Civil Affairs members assigned to Special Operations Command Africa hosted a medical civic action program (MEDCAP) in Ghana’s Northern Region, June 11, 2022.

    The MEDCAP occurred as part of U.S. Africa Command’s annual African Lion 22 exercise hosted in the four African nations of Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia. The team treated approximately 600 patients during the MEDCAP’s duration.

    The medical care provided by the U.S. Army Civil Affairs members ranged from performing vitals, diagnosing conditions, and distributing medications. MEDCAPs serve as temporary field clinics to provide limited medical treatment to the local population.

    Beyond providing traditional medical treatment and care, these venues serve as an opportunity to build rapport and cultural awareness with the local community. Through this rapport, communities develop a mutual understanding of the ongoing threats posed by violent extremists in the region. Identifying and recognizing these threats enhances the overall stability of the community.

    U.S. forces have held multiple recent engagements through their partnership with Ghana in the past year. U.S special operations forces conducted a Joint Combined Exchange Training in Bundase last March and participated with Ghana forces in the last Flintlock 22 exercise. Ghana will be serving as the host nation for next year’s 2023 exercise. Flintlock is the premier special operations exercise in Africa with 30 participating nations. These engagements serve to further strengthen the U.S.-Ghana partnership.

    U.S. Africa Command and special operations forces are committed to mutually beneficial engagements with partners.

