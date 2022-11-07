Hey Doc Jargon:



My husband has been busy participation in the recent change of command ceremonies. They are all pretty impressive, but I’m wondering: What is behind the various movements and passing of the flag?



Signed, Impressed Spouse



Dear Impressed Spouse:



Great question. Changes of command are auspicious occasions in all the military services, and, for the Army, it is governed by various regulations, including Field Manual 3-21.5 (FM 22-5). I won’t get too far into the many details; I’ll only give some points of interest.



The change of command is an exemplar of both the orderly transition of command from one leader to another, as well as the discipline that binds the members together as a team.



The movements and formations at changes of command have their roots in the military drill, itself an exercise and demonstration of unit discipline and cohesion. Drill enables commanders to quickly move their forces from one point to another, mass their forces into a battle formation and maneuver those forces as the situation develops.



The flags – examples of which can be found from the ancient world through modernity -- are the colors of both the nation and the unit that is welcoming its new leader. Two things, among many, they signify are the unit’s identity and history through streamers that represent major military engagements of which the unit has been a part.

The National and organizational flags carried by color-bearing units are called the national color and the organizational color.



One of the actions performed with flags is called “passing the guidon,” which represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from an outgoing commander to an incoming one. The fact the guidon is always in someone’s hands signifies the unit and its Soldiers are never without official leadership.



This explanation omits a vast number of ceremonial requirements and traditions but reading Field Manual 3-21.5 (FM 22-5) will help you with other questions.



Thanks for writing.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2022 Date Posted: 07.11.2022 16:02 Story ID: 424750 Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Doc Jargon, by Jennifer James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.