Training and Education Command assumes Marshall Hall as new Headquarters

Photo By Cpl. Mitchell Johnson | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Kevin Iiams, Commanding General, Training and Education...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Mitchell Johnson | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Kevin Iiams, Commanding General, Training and Education Command, takes part in a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate TECOM assuming Marshall Hall as its new headquarters building aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, July 1, 2022. TECOM leads the Marine Corps Training and Education continuum from individual entry-level training, professional military education and continuous professional development, through unit, collective, and service-level training in order to produce warfighters and enhance warfighting organizations that enable the Fleet Marine Force to build and sustain the combat readiness required to fight and win today and in the future. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Mitchell Johnson) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA. – Training and Education Command (TECOM) assumed Marshall Hall as its new headquarters building in a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, July 1, 2022.



Marshall Hall is named after Cpl. James Marshall, the first Marine Security Guard killed in the defense of an American Embassy. The building previously served as the Marine Corps Embassy Security Group headquarters, before being renovated to serve as the TECOM headquarters as a part of TECOM’s elevation to a three-star command.



“This new building provides us with the right venue to holistically modernize training and education under Force Design 2030,” said Lt. Gen. Kevin Iiams, Commanding General, Training and Education Command. “Thank you to everyone who had a hand this renovation project and providing TECOM with the means to carry out our mission well into the future.”



After being spread across several locations aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, almost all TECOM personnel will now work within Marshall Hall, providing the staff with a centralized command and control environment for the conduct of day-to-day operations. The ceremony was attended by former TECOM commanding generals and sergeants major.