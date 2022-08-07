Training and Education Command assumes Marshall Hall as new Headquarters

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA. – Training and Education Command (TECOM) assumed Marshall Hall as its new headquarters building in a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, July 1, 2022.
Marshall Hall is named after Cpl. James Marshall, the first Marine Security Guard killed in the defense of an American Embassy. The building previously served as the Marine Corps Embassy Security Group headquarters, before being renovated to serve as the TECOM headquarters as a part of TECOM’s elevation to a three-star command.
“This new building provides us with the right venue to holistically modernize training and education under Force Design 2030,” said Lt. Gen. Kevin Iiams, Commanding General, Training and Education Command. “Thank you to everyone who had a hand this renovation project and providing TECOM with the means to carry out our mission well into the future.”
After being spread across several locations aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, almost all TECOM personnel will now work within Marshall Hall, providing the staff with a centralized command and control environment for the conduct of day-to-day operations. The ceremony was attended by former TECOM commanding generals and sergeants major.
