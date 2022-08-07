Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Training and Education Command assumes Marshall Hall as new Headquarters

    TECOM Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    Photo By Cpl. Mitchell Johnson | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Kevin Iiams, Commanding General, Training and Education...... read more read more

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2022

    Story by Capt. Danielle Phillips 

    U.S. Marine Corps Training and Education Command

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA. – Training and Education Command (TECOM) assumed Marshall Hall as its new headquarters building in a ribbon cutting ceremony Friday, July 1, 2022.

    Marshall Hall is named after Cpl. James Marshall, the first Marine Security Guard killed in the defense of an American Embassy. The building previously served as the Marine Corps Embassy Security Group headquarters, before being renovated to serve as the TECOM headquarters as a part of TECOM’s elevation to a three-star command.

    “This new building provides us with the right venue to holistically modernize training and education under Force Design 2030,” said Lt. Gen. Kevin Iiams, Commanding General, Training and Education Command. “Thank you to everyone who had a hand this renovation project and providing TECOM with the means to carry out our mission well into the future.”

    After being spread across several locations aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, almost all TECOM personnel will now work within Marshall Hall, providing the staff with a centralized command and control environment for the conduct of day-to-day operations. The ceremony was attended by former TECOM commanding generals and sergeants major.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2022
    Date Posted: 07.11.2022 12:55
    Story ID: 424735
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training and Education Command assumes Marshall Hall as new Headquarters, by CPT Danielle Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    TECOM Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    TECOM Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    TECOM Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
    TECOM Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

    LINKS

    Training and Education Commandhttps://www.tecom.marines.mil/

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Education
    training
    Training and Education Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT