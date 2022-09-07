1ID Celebrate Warrant Officers 104th Birthday

Photo By Spc. Ellison Schuman | U.S. Soldiers with the 1st Infantry Division participated in a five-kilometer run,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Ellison Schuman | U.S. Soldiers with the 1st Infantry Division participated in a five-kilometer run, celebrating the 104th birthday of the Warrant Officer Corps at Poznan, Poland, July 9, 2022. U.S. Army warrant officers make up less than three percent of total Army strength, and continue to train, advise and serve as the Army’s technical experts and trusted advisors. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ellison Schuman) see less | View Image Page

Warrant Officers with the 1st Infantry Division participated in a five-kilometer run, celebrating the 104th birthday of the Warrant Officer Corps at Poznan, Poland, July 9, 2022.



The role and purpose of the Army’s Warrant Officer corps is to provide the force with technical experts in diverse fields, drawn from the ranks of noncommissioned officers and enlisted soldiers.



“By becoming a warrant officer, I learned that I can be a subject matter expert, assist others, advise the commander, and be able to teach and mentor young Soldiers,” said U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 4 Trask Preston, the 1st Infantry Division aerospace management officer.



Chief Warrant Officers are leaders in combat, and provide guidance and instruction in the technical field. Specific duties of a warrant officer include operating and maintaining military equipment, and integrating technology into combat operations. Warrant officers also serve as mentors to Soldiers and provide them with developmental guidance and counseling.



U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Andrew Erp, the aviation unmanned aircraft systems operations officer for the 1st Infantry Division, has been extremely successful during his time in service. It usually takes 20 years to reach Chief Warrant Officer 5, the highest rank of the Warrant Officer Corp, but Erp was able to do it in 16. CWO5’s are the senior technical experts in their branches and serve at brigade and higher levels.



“It’s about performance,” said Erp. “At whatever level you’re at, you have to give it everything. Support the mission, support the command, and just do your best. You should always make sure you understand the job of the rank above you, so when you reach that rank you will be successful.”



U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Harvey Gould, the senior ordinance logistics officer for the 1st Infantry Division, has been serving in the military for 33 years. He has faced many challenges during his career that required great perseverance and determination.



“The biggest challenge I have faced so far was in 2016 when I was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer,” said Gould. “You have to have internal strength when trying to overcome a challenge. A huge part of overcoming my cancer was maintaining a positive attitude, having a good sense of humor and being strong for the people around me.”



During closing comments, Gould thanked everyone who came out and celebrated the warrant officer's birthday.



“I just want to say thanks to everyone who came out and participated in the 5k run, and if you’re thinking about becoming a warrant officer, please reach out to one of the warrants in your career field. It’s our job to find our replacements.”