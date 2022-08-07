USS Washington Holds Change of Command

The Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Washington (SSN 787) conducted a change of command at Naval Station Norfolk, July 8.



Cmdr. Clint Christofk relieved Cmdr. Eric Astle as commanding officer of Washington.



Rear Admiral Brian Davies, commander, Submarine Group Two, spoke on Astle’s accomplishments while aboard Washington.



“Eric took command of Washington in March of 2020,” said Davies. “During his time as commanding officer, Eric led his crew through the COVID-19 pandemic to execute an emergency dry-dock for repairs, completing a significant number of pre-deployment requirements both in-port and sea. He led the ship from dry-dock to deployment in five months, a feat in itself.”



Davies congratulated Astle on his time as Washington’s commanding officer and thanked his family for standing by his side along the way.



“As you can imagine, being in command of a nuclear submarine is no easy task, which is why I am so honored to be here to congratulate Eric and his family on a job well done,” said Davies. “To Eric’s wife, Rebecca, and his daughter, Elena, who are in the audience with us today, I acknowledge the sacrifices you all have made to get to this moment. Please let me take this opportunity to thank you for your family’s service to our country.”



Davies went on to welcome Christofk as the new commanding officer of Washington.



“I can think of no finer officer to receive the baton from Eric,” said Davies. “Clint’s expertise, hard work, ingenuity and knowledge of the submarine community both on and off the waterfront has laid the foundation for taking command that we have before us today.”



Astle’s successes were not his alone, and he let that be known to the crew during his speech.



"I am incredibly proud of the Washington team, your constant fight and commitment to excellence are an example to all,” said Astle. “Washington, you impress me with your drive and talent every day. Your ability to make the impossible possible will continue to make me and our nation proud. Continue to look out for each other, find ways to remove the barriers that hinder your effectiveness, and drive to be the best at what you do.”



Astle’s next assignment is as senior deputy at Submarine Development Squadron 5 in Washington state.



While assuming command, Christofk addressed the crew as the new commanding officer.



“I am honored to serve you as your captain,” said Christofk. “We are 137 men and women from 32 different states as well as Vietnam, Philippines, Mexico and Cameroon. We are not just United States Sailors. We are undersea warriors. We are steely-eyed killers of the deep who are ready to go anywhere, anytime to defend freedom and democracy.”



The Virginia-class, also known as the VA-class or 774-class, is a class of nuclear-powered fast attack submarines in service with the U.S. Navy. The submarines are designed for a broad spectrum of open-ocean and littoral missions. They were conceived as a less expensive alternative to the Seawolf-class attack submarines, designed during the Cold War era, and are replacing older Los Angeles-class submarines.



Fast-attack submarines are multi-mission platforms enabling five of the six Navy maritime strategy core capabilities - sea control, power projection, forward presence, maritime security, and deterrence. They are designed to excel in anti-submarine warfare, anti-ship warfare, strike warfare, special operations, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, irregular warfare and mine warfare. Fast-attack submarines project power ashore with special operations forces and Tomahawk cruise missiles in the prevention or preparation of regional crises.



The Virginia-class submarine is 377 feet long and 34 feet wide, and weighs about 7,900 tons when submerged. Underwater, it can reach speeds in excess of 25 knots.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2022 Date Posted: 07.08.2022 14:44 Story ID: 424629 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Washington Holds Change of Command, by PO1 Cameron Stoner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.