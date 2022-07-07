Life events can be financially unpredictable and overwhelming at times. Whether it be costs for fixing a car, budgeting for a newborn or a down payment on an apartment, service members are not expected to figure it out alone. The Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) is there to help Marines and Sailors through financial hardships.



"If you know of a Marine or Sailor in financial need, please make sure the NMCRS is your first phone call,” said Tim Brady, NMCRS Cherry Point director. “We want to be your first resource, not your last resort; we are here to help.”



Established in 1904, the NMCRS has more than 200 offices across military installations worldwide. The NMCRS Cherry Point alone assisted more than 400 Marines and Sailors in 2021 and is on pace to exceed 450 clients in 2022. As a nonprofit, volunteer service organization, the society relies on donations from companies, the general public, the Retiree Fund Drive, and the Active-Duty Fund Drive.



The Active-Duty Fund Drive (ADFD) is fueled by service members, for service members, and runs annually from March through April. Its primary purpose is to raise awareness of the society and its benefits, in addition to allowing Marines and Sailors to "pass the plate" and protect their own.



"Most are unaware of the services the NMCRS provide as well as the reliance on the ADFD to assist Marines and Sailors," Brady said. "This turns into a deeper commitment from Marines and Sailors soliciting for donations, and drives donated dollars higher."



Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point was second among all Marine Corps installations in per capita donations, outraising installations with populations of nearly 12 times the amount of Cherry Point. In addition, Cherry Point was the fourth largest donor in the Marine Corps and the largest contributor across all Marine Corps Installations East.



“The operations tempo during this time of year is very high,” said 1st Lt. Derek Reed, the station adjutant. “We normally have between 5,000 to 7,000 service members at a time but this year we only had around 3,500 on the installation during the fund drive. We still raised nearly $95,000, almost double from previous years.”



Brady said this demonstrates the commitment of leadership to support the ADFD, even with all the competing requirements units and commands have.



"The NMCRS understands that financial readiness equals operational readiness," Brady said.



NMRCS is available to all active-duty service members, dependents, and retirees. Donations are accepted year around. The NMCRS use the funds to offer loans and grants to those in need, as well as nonfinancial services such as Budget for Baby classes and thrift stores.



For more information, visit https://www.nmcrs.org or call NMCRS Cherry Point at 252-466-2031.

