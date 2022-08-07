The MacDill Military Personnel Flight has created a new ID Card Call Center to better serve the needs of service members, civilians, retirees and their families in the Tampa Bay and surrounding Florida area.



As the first US Air Force installation to run a call center operation, the team highlights that customers can now call or text (813) 796-5272 between 8:00am and 3:00pm Monday – Friday (excluding holidays and family days) with their ID Card/DEERS related questions.



“We ultimately created the ID Card Call Center because of our surge in inquiries from our customer base across the state of Florida,” said SSgt Brigitte Boggs, a Customer Support Supervisor with the MPF.



The 6th FSS recognized the growing demand for ID cards, including an increase in customer inquiries and were tasked to find a solution.



“With over 50,000 annual visitors coming from all around the State of Florida, our main goal is to optimize our communication and service delivery for our customers.” said Capt Joey Abelon, the Military Personnel Flight Commander.



“We realized we needed to find ways to keep up with phone calls, e-mails and in-person customer inquiries with the resources we had,” mentioned Capt Abelon. “I challenged my flight to come up with an innovative solution to our complex problem and they rised to the challenge with the Call Center.”



The MPF Customer Support team led the charge with the assistance of the 6th Communications Squadron to implement the Call Center to better service Team MacDill.



Additional ID card resources can be found at: macdillfss.com/id-cards/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2022 Date Posted: 07.08.2022 11:40 Story ID: 424604 Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE , FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 This work, You asked and the MacDill Military Personnel Flight answered!, by A1C Lauren Cobin