Interviews are over, preferences have been made, and the AIM2 marketplace has closed – where are my orders?

Once the AIM2 marketplace has officially closed, there are some significant steps the Officer Personnel Management Directorate must take before the request for orders process (when career managers notify officers of their assignment) can begin.



The first step is to prepare for the Army Talent Alignment Algorithm. To prepare for the algorithm, OPMD must initially ensure two things - that every officer has a preference number entered for every position that falls in their AIM2 view/window and that every job has a preference number entered for every officer in its AIM2 view/window. Missing preferences are then filled in using a separate algorithm that considers both officer and position labels based on things like career progression, technical skills, and PCS policies.



Next, OPMD holds a final review of the position requisitions that are in the Marketplace to capture late requests for removal/addition of positions to ensure a balanced number of officers and positions. These changes are usually minor and small in volume.



Career managers are now ready to move into their Slating Period – the time when the ATAA is run to produce an initial slate. The initial slate is then reviewed and necessary adjustments are made for requirements like exceptional family member program, married Army couples program, and PCS policy violations. Typically career managers have around a week and half to complete this process before U.S. Army Human Resources Command begin briefing Senior Leaders on the slating results. This year the slating process took place from From May 26 to June 3.



Lastly, when Army senior leaders are satisfied with the results of the slating process, career managers are given the go-ahead to begin notifying moving officers and to release the RFOs. RFOs are typically released in stages (July to September) often to reflect the order of report dates but occasionally due to other factors.



For any questions on this timeline, please contact your branch manager.

