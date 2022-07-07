Washington National Guard members serve with Pride

Pride Month is the time of year where we stop to recognize the diversity of our force as well as acknowledge those who have historically been marginalized in society. Serving in the military as an openly queer person just a little over a decade ago could mean punishment anywhere from a letter of reprimand all the way up to a dishonorable discharge.



With the repeal of the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy in 2011, openly gay and lesbian military members are now able to serve without repercussion.



Military service has come a long way since then and the Washington National Guard openly celebrates and highlights queer stories by giving a voice to service members.



During the years of DADT, service members had to hide who they really were. Many people don’t understand how hard it can be to keep one’s true identity suppressed under fear of reprisal. When U.S. Army Maj. Laura Dutton, Recruiting and Retention Battalion, joined in 2003, she had to work hard to change who she was to fit in to what she thought the guard wanted.



“I worked hard and was really unhappy trying to fit in” Dutton said. “Ultimately, I understood that what I was doing did not change anything and it only perpetuated the culture that made me feel left out to begin with.”



Ironically, she said, when she stopped trying to fit in is when she realized that she belonged to the guard exactly how she was.



“Pride is a celebration of just that – showing up as who you are and being where you belong,” Dutton said.



Like Dutton, U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Catherine Pearce, 194th Intelligence Squadron, enlisted into the Air Force before the repeal of DADT and had to hide who she really was for a few years. When she wanted to enlist shortly after 9/11, Army and Air Force recruiters told her that she shouldn’t join and that she’d likely be discharged if anyone found out. It wasn’t until then-President Barack Obama promised that he would rescind the policy in 2009 that she finally joined.



“Many people in my basic training flight and tech school were older LGBTQ Airmen who had been waiting to join until they felt it was ‘safe,’” Pearce said. “Unfortunately, it took another three years before DADT was finally repealed. I spent those three years cautiously in the closet.”



For Pearce, hearing messages from senior leaders in the organization fills her with a sense of belonging.



“Every message I see celebrating LGBTQ pride from command levels reaffirms that I am welcome, accepted, and included in the Air Force,” she said.



Pearce said even small gestures like social media posts or using pronouns in email signature blocks can make a huge difference to a queer person.



Trans-gendered service members have a uniquely complex road to navigate while wearing the uniform. A trans-male sergeant in the 96th Troop Command headquartered at Camp Murray says that he has had to tread carefully since enlisting but that most of his peers are very accepting of him. He wishes to remain anonymous for concerns that his outing might generate negative perceptions of him.



Half of his time in the Washington National Guard has been as a female. At his previous unit he only confided in friends and those who needed to know of his transition. His transfer to his present unit served as sort of a “fresh start” to serve fully as a male.



He said that this generation of soldiers are more tolerant and accepting of trans-gendered people. He said that at his previous unit there were many “old-school” soldiers who he felt wouldn’t be accepting of him. “I don’t run into [those kinds of people] very often,” he said. “For the most part it’s been very positive.”



For people like U.S. Army Sgt. Madilyn Reed, Alpha Company, 341st Military Intelligence Battalion, who enlisted well after the repeal of DADT in 2017, the celebration of Pride Month symbolizes growth and tolerance amongst her peers.



“During Pride Month I am taking time to reflect not only on my love for my wife and my love for myself, but on the love and support I have received from my family, friends, and the Washington National Guard,” Reed said.



Despite the DADT policy being rescinded more than 10 years ago, there are still biases within the ranks, Pearce said. She has some advice for senior leaders:



“Trust, believe, and advocate for LGBTQ troops when they share their experiences, especially when it comes to being treated differently” Pearce said. “Validation and advocacy as a leader can be the most empowering gift you ever give to an LGBTQ service member.”

